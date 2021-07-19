Amazonas Florestal, Ltd. Publishes 2nd Quarter Financials

The Company also announced that during a shareholder conference held last Friday, July 16th, Green America Labs General Manager Jose Giron informed shareholders directly with regards to the company’s ongoing projects, primarily its hemp extraction facility due to open in South Florida this Fall; this facility is set to become the first of its kind in the region and will strategically cater products to the emerging Latin American Markets beginning this year.

Miami, FL, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Amazonas Florestal Ltd. (OTC: AZFL) Management announced today the posting of its Financial Statements and Disclosures for the second quarter of 2021. The disclosures report the Company’s first positive revenues in over 4 years, having consolidated the operations of its two new fully owned subsidiaries in the city of Cali, Colombia.

GAL GM Jose Giron stated: “Our international management team is poised to further develop our operations in Mexico and Colombia, adding an earnings dynamic to our parent company sooner than anticipated. These new operations in Colombia are primed for substantial growth in the fast-growing cannabis industry. I am personally very pleased to have had the opportunity to present those operations publicly to our shareholders on the shareholder conference held last Friday. I can tell you this: the positive environment growing within our management team is something really new to this company. I am confident to state that from what I know of AZFL’s past, the best financial forecast it has ever had is right now. I want to thank all of our shareholders and supporters for the opportunity to be a part of the team that will take this company to positive operations of a magnitude never before seen in past operations.”

About Amazonas Florestal Ltd.

Amazonas Florestal, Ltd.—headquartered in Miami, FL—is a natural resources company dedicated to the research and development of innovative projects to process Industrial Hemp in legal cannabinoid concentrations into High CBD, THC-Free and Delta-8 products. The company also promotes the sustainable management of large tracts of land in the rainforest state of Amazonas, in Brazil, and projects the certification and sale of carbon credits registered from the preservation of rainforest properties. In 2017, the company shifted gears to focus on the growing, harvesting, research and development of Industrial Hemp and related products in the U.S.A. for both domestic and international markets. In 2021, the company is building an important hemp-derived extraction facility in Miami, FL dedicated to the production of premium bulk T-Free concentrates. Amazonas Florestal's goal is to become a leader in the field of cannabinoid extractions, serving labs that use these distillates as raw material for human and animal health/wellness products.

Disclaimer: Forward Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this release regarding Amazonas Florestal Ltd. are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, continued acceptance of the company's products, increased levels of competition, new products and technological changes, the company's dependence upon third-party suppliers, intellectual property rights, and other risks detailed from time to time in the company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

Amazonas Florestal Ltd.

Email: info@azflamerica.com