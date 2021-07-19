Smart Education Market to Reach USD 61.7 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 13.9% | Valuates Reports

checkAd

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
BANGALORE, India, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Smart Education Market is Segmented by Type (Content, Software, Hardware), by Application (K-12 Schools, Higher Education). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2021 to 2027. This report is published on Valuates Reports under Education Category.

The global Smart Education market size is projected to reach USD 61.7 Billion by 2027, from USD 24.8 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 13.9% during 2021-2027.

Smart education refers to a self- directed (learning attitude), motivated (interest), adaptive (aptitude and ability), resource enriched (plenty of learning materials), and technology embedded (ICT utilization) education system.

Major factors driving the growth of the smart education market are:

  • The rise in demand for educational content that is easily accessible and interactive is expected to drive the smart education market. 
  • Improvement in the connectivity of handheld communication devices and an increase in demand for collaboration-based learning drive the growth of the global market.
  • Increase in importance of e-learning in corporate & academic set-ups, proactive government initiatives to promote e-learning in the developing markets, and rise in the number of mobile learning applications.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE SMART EDUCATION MARKET

The rise in demand for educational content that is easily accessible anytime anywhere is expected to drive the smart education market. Because of the effective interconnection created via the application of sophisticated technologies, a smart education system allows improved access to information at any time and from any location. This feature is expected to drive the smart education market.

Increasing adoption of smart education by education institutions and corporates is expected to drive the growth of the smart education market. Smart education and learning solutions highlight the use of mobile instruments and place a premium on the learner's mobility. It also offers a customizable learning approach that may be used to replace traditional classroom teaching methods. A growing number of educational institutions are embracing the smart education concept by implementing high-tech teaching methods such as smart notebooks, whiteboards, and other technologies.

