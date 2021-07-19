checkAd

Albertsons Companies Further Enhances Its Pharmacy COVID-19 Offerings; Passes 6 Million Vaccinations

In an ongoing effort to help America combat the COVID-19 pandemic, Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) today announced several new important offerings that will help empower its customers to stay well this summer. These offerings build on the Company’s leading efforts in administering 6 million COVID-19 vaccinations to date through its 1,700 pharmacies nationwide.

“As front-line healthcare providers, our pharmacy teams have been heroic in administering millions of vaccinations to our customers across the country and providing them with critical information and solutions during these unprecedented times,” said Omer Gajial, Albertsons Companies SVP of Pharmacy and Health. “With these enhancements, we are proud to be able to offer local communities new resources to help keep them safe and make informed decisions about their health as we continue to navigate through this public health crisis together.”

Vaccine Records

A free digital vaccine record that can be downloaded and saved to a digital device is being rolled out. Customers who completed their COVID-19 vaccine series through any Albertsons Cos.’ pharmacy will receive an email in the next few days with detailed instructions on how to access their digital vaccine record. This information will also be shared with anyone receiving the vaccine in the future at one of the Company’s pharmacy locations.

Rapid Antigen Self-Tests

The Company is also offering over-the-counter rapid COVID-19 testing. These self-administered tests are a product of Abbott’s BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self Test and can be used by individuals with or without symptoms who may have been exposed to COVID-19. The tests can be purchased at in store pharmacies and do not require a prescription. Antigen tests can be used on children as young as 2 years old, when administered by an adult.

Each test kit includes two nasal swabs and easy-to-follow instructions. The swabs are intended to be administered within 48 to 72 hours of each other. The tests are minimally invasive and results for symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals are available in as little as 15 minutes.

While the over-the-counter tests may not be covered by insurance, they are an affordable option to quickly provide COVID-19 infection status.

Locating, Booking and Traveling to Vaccine Appointments

Albertsons Cos. and Moderna have teamed up to sponsor a COVID-19 vaccine map on Nextdoor to help users locate nearby vaccine appointment locations. Customers are then redirected from Nextdoor to the Albertsons Cos. scheduling tool to schedule a vaccine appointment, receive a confirmation, and get the second dose scheduled all in under three minutes.

Lastly, the Company is partnering with Lyft to offer discounted rides to and from any of Albertsons Cos.’ pharmacy for vaccinations. When customers make a vaccination appointment at https://www.albertsons.com/pharmacy/covid-19.html they will receive a Lyft discount code in their appointment confirmation email. Lyft discounts are not available in New York or New Jersey. Customers who get vaccinated at an eligible Albertsons Cos. pharmacy will also be provided with a 10% off coupon for grocery purchase, up to $200 (subject to certain exceptions).

Pharmacies participating in these programs include Safeway, Vons, Albertsons, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw’s, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, and Carrs.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer that operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia with more than 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci's Food Lovers Market. The Company is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2020, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company gave $260 million in food and financial support, including $95 million through our Nourishing Neighbors Program to ensure those living in our communities have enough to eat. Albertsons Companies also pledged $5 million to organizations supporting social justice. These efforts have helped millions of people in the areas of hunger relief, education, cancer research and treatment, social justice and programs for people with disabilities and veterans' outreach.

