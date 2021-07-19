Statement regarding intention to fund raise

Northern 2 VCT PLC (“the Company”) is pleased to announce that, subject to obtaining the requisite shareholder and regulatory approvals, it intends, in conjunction with Northern Venture Trust PLC and Northern 3 VCT PLC, to launch linked offers for subscription in the 2021/2022 tax year (the "Offers") with the intention to raise up to £50 million across the linked Offers.

Full details of the Offers will be announced in due course. It is expected that a prospectus will be published by the Company in early January 2022, which will be available on the Mercia Asset Management PLC website (https://www.mercia.co.uk/vcts/).

Enquiries:

Simon John/James Bryce, NVM Private Equity LLP - 0191 244 6000

Website: www.nvm.co.uk

Martin Glanfield, Chief Financial Officer Mercia Asset Management PLC - 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk

