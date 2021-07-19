checkAd

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. Announces Completion of $1,500,000 Equity Financing to Enhance and Accelerate the Commercialization of its Produced Water Treatment Technology in the Permian Basin

CHATSWORTH, CA, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (CVAT and/or “the Company”). (OTCQB: CVAT) (BERLIN: WTC) announced that the Company has completed a financing of $1,500,000 through the sale of approximately 23 million units. Each unit consists of 1 common share of stock and 1 stock purchase warrant exercisable at $.09 per share for a 5-year term. The pricing of the unit represents an approximate 10% premium to the prior 10-day average market close price at the time of the completion of the offering. The units were sold primarily to a group of existing shareholders of the Company. 

The Company’s heavily patented technology is being used in collaboration with processes developed by its Joint Venture partner, which is an established and innovative provider of water resources to the Permian Basin oil and gas industry. The joint venture called Enviro Watertek LLC (“Enviro Watertek”) includes high throughput, portable and chemical free closed loop systems that treat produced water and allow for its recycling back into the fracking of additional wells. The process provides oil and gas producers a low cost, more environmentally friendly approach to addressing brackish produced water, while at the same time reducing the industry’s reliance on scarce freshwater resources.   

Neil Voloshin, CFO/COO, commented, “This offering will allow our Company to provide funding to the Joint Venture to both accelerate the commercialization, as well as increase Cavitation’s pro-rata participation in that commercialization.  In conjunction with rising oil prices, drilling activity in the Permian Basin is picking up, which we believe will provide considerable opportunity for Enviro Watertek’s innovative systems, and in turn Cavitation’s bottom line.” Mr. Voloshin also noted, “We would like to thank our investors for their confidence in these emerging initiatives, and their corresponding investment in Cavitation Technologies, Inc. While we have avoided the dilution of equity financings over the past seven years or so, we believe this opportunity merits the use of our currency to help bring it to fruition.”

