AmeraMex International Announces Orders Totaling Approximately $244,000 and a New Dealership Agreement with Kovaco Electric

Y-T-D sales total $16.1 millionCHICO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCQB:AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction and forestry conservation, announced that it has …

The order consists of a Taylor 950 loaded container handler capable of stacking four containers high, a 5,000-pound capacity Taylor forklift, a yard truck, and three Taylor 160 forklifts. The refurbished equipment is in inventory and will ship before the end of the quarter to a commercial grower in Washington State.

AmeraMex CEO Lee Hamre commented, "We are pleased to announce that we have entered into a Dealer Agreement with Kovaco Electric, a division of Kovaco Company headquartered in Slovakia. Kovaco has been in the equipment industry for 28 years and manufactures the worlds first electric skid steer loader, the Elise 900, and compact loader, the MiniZ. Kovaco Electric provides 40+ attachments - from a wood splitter, brush and tree cutter, backhoe to a concrete mixer.

"We continually search for equipment manufacturers that have new and innovative products. This allows our sales team to expand into new markets and increase territorial reach. With today's demand for environmentally friendly equipment, I believe Kovaco Electric's line of zero emission, 100 percent electric skid steer loaders and compact loaders will quickly become a leader for AmeraMex."

Elise 900 is the first fully electric skid steer loader utilizing tracks or tires. The emissions free, 100 percent environmentally friendly loader provides six-8 hours of operation, depending on the battery purchased. The Elise 900 is equipped with an axis joystick, secondary controls, emergency stop and a tertiary control touch screen. With its ergonomic design, the Elise is equipped with gyro sensors for self-leveling, a 1,984- pound capacity, a tipping load of 3,968 pounds and a maximum speed of 7.46 MPH.

Foto: Accesswire

Elise 900

MiniZ is the first fully electric compact loader. With eight hours of operation, the compact loader has a load capacity of 882 pounds and is 100.2" in length and 45.3" in height. Due to its compact dimensions, MiniZ is perfect for work in complicated interiors. It has various application in interior construction, agriculture, landscaping, food processing or farmaceuticals providing unmatched capabilities in relocating materials and other work.

For more information regarding the Elise 900 or the MiniZ, contact the sales team at 530.895.8955.

