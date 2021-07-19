MV Index Solutions GmbH Licenses the ATAC Credit-On/Credit-Off Index to Toroso Asset Management

The specific composition of the ATAC Credit-On/Credit-Off Index (ticker: JOJO) will be determined by a proprietary signal which indicates a “Credit On” or “Credit Off” position and that considers the relative price of large cap US equities and US utilities equities. The index covers ETFs that represent long-term US treasuries and high yield corporate bonds. At rebalance, the index may be 100% long-term US treasuries or high yield corporate bonds ETFs.

Today, MV Index Solutions (MVIS) announced the licensing of the ATAC Credit-On/Credit-Off Index (ticker: JOJO) to Toroso Asset Management, an investment management company specialised in ETF focused research, investment strategies and services designed for financial advisors, RIAs, family offices and investment managers.

“We are thrilled to utilize our sophisticated index construction capabilities to develop and launch the ATAC Credit-On/Credit-Off Index,” said Steven Schoenfeld, CEO of MV Index Solutions. “This is the second unique index we’ve developed in partnership with Toroso, and we anticipate substantial interest in their innovative ETFs – initially RORO and now JOJO - benchmarked to these indexes,” he continued.

Toroso Asset Management, the New York based investment management company specializing in ETF-focused research, investment strategies and services was closely involved in the development of the index, and will use it to launch a new product designed for financial advisors, RIAs, family offices and investment managers.

“I’m excited to demonstrate how the stock market volatility indicators that I’m known for can potentially translate to the bond market. With many advisors and investors looking for alternative ways of looking at income and yield, the ATAC Credit-On/Credit-Off Index provides a distinct approach to managing credit risk dynamically,” says Michael A. Gayed, CFA, Portfolio Manager at Toroso Investments, LLC.

The ATAC Credit-On/Credit-Off Index (ticker: JOJO) is calculated in USD as a price and a total return gross index. The index is reviewed on a weekly basis two hours before the close of the NYSE on Fridays and will be rebalanced based on the signal and security weights. Detailed information about the index, including methodology details and index data, is available on the MV Index Solutions website.

Note to Editors:

About MV Index Solutions - www.mvis-indices.com

MV Index Solutions GmbH (MVIS) develops, monitors and licenses the MVIS Indices and BlueStar Indexes, a selection of focused, investable and diversified benchmark indices. The indices are especially designed to underlie financial products. MVIS Indices cover several asset classes, including equity, fixed income markets and digital assets and are licensed to serve as underlying indices for financial products. Approximately USD 30.65 billion in assets under management (as of 19th July 2021) are currently invested in financial products based on MVIS Indices and BlueStar Indexes. MVIS is a VanEck company.

About Toroso Asset Management - www.torosoinv.com

Toroso Asset Management is an investment management company registered with the SEC as an RIA (Registered Investment Advisor) specializing in ETF focused research, investment strategies and services designed for financial advisors, RIAs, family offices and investment managers.

