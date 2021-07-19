RedHill Biopharma Announces Last Patient Out for Phase 2/3 COVID-19 Study of Oral Opaganib Patient follow-up completed for the 475-patient global Phase 2/3 study of oral opaganib for severe COVID-19 Top-line results expected in the coming …

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL and RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) ('RedHill' or the 'Company'), a specialty pharma company that is a leader in the development of novel oral therapies for COVID-19, today announced that all treatment and follow-up has now been completed in the 475-patient global Phase 2/3 study with opaganib (ABC294640) [1] in patients hospitalized with severe COVID-19 pneumonia (NCT04467840). Top-line results are expected in the coming weeks.

Opaganib is a novel, host-targeted, dual antiviral and anti-inflammatory investigational pill in advanced clinical development for the treatment of severe COVID-19. Opaganib recently demonstrated potent in vitro inhibition of the Beta (South African) and Gamma (Brazilian) variants and based on its unique host-targeted mechanism and the preliminary results from this study, we believe opaganib is likely to also maintain its activity against emerging variants, including Delta and Delta Plus . Positive U.S. Phase 2 efficacy data has also previously been announced.

'Emerging data is showing that variants are capable of evading vaccines' effects. Not only does this threaten efforts to control the pandemic, but it also brings into sharp focus the urgent need for effective oral COVID-19 therapies capable of working despite the emergence of variants. This makes the completion of this study even more significant, given its potential to be a game-changer in the treatment of COVID-19,' said Mark L. Levitt, MD, Ph.D., Medical Director at RedHill . 'We can now concentrate on getting all the data collected, cleaned and collated in the database ready for analysis and subsequent reporting. This means we are weeks away from knowing if we are a big step closer to having a paradigm-shifting oral therapy for hospitalized COVID-19 patients.'