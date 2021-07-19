checkAd

RedHill Biopharma Announces Last Patient Out

Autor: Accesswire
19.07.2021, 16:15  |  56   |   |   

RedHill Biopharma Announces Last Patient Out for Phase 2/3 COVID-19 Study of Oral Opaganib Patient follow-up completed for the 475-patient global Phase 2/3 study of oral opaganib for severe COVID-19 Top-line results expected in the coming …

RedHill Biopharma Announces Last Patient Out for Phase 2/3 COVID-19 Study of Oral Opaganib 

Patient follow-up completed for the 475-patient global Phase 2/3 study of oral opaganib for severe COVID-19 
Top-line results expected in the coming weeks 

Opaganib, a novel, dual antiviral and anti-inflammatory investigational COVID-19 pill, demonstrated potent inhibition of Beta and Gamma variants and is expected to be effective against emerging variants, including Delta and Delta Plus 

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL and RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) ('RedHill' or the 'Company'), a specialty pharma company that is a leader in the development of novel oral therapies for COVID-19, today announced that all treatment and follow-up has now been completed in the 475-patient global Phase 2/3 study with opaganib (ABC294640) [1] in patients hospitalized with severe COVID-19 pneumonia (NCT04467840). Top-line results are expected in the coming weeks.

Opaganib is a novel, host-targeted, dual antiviral and anti-inflammatory investigational pill in advanced clinical development for the treatment of severe COVID-19. Opaganib recently demonstrated potent in vitro inhibition of the Beta (South African) and Gamma (Brazilian) variants and based on its unique host-targeted mechanism and the preliminary results from this study, we believe opaganib is likely to also maintain its activity against emerging variants, including Delta and Delta Plus . Positive U.S. Phase 2 efficacy data has also previously been announced.

'Emerging data is showing that variants are capable of evading vaccines' effects. Not only does this threaten efforts to control the pandemic, but it also brings into sharp focus the urgent need for effective oral COVID-19 therapies capable of working despite the emergence of variants. This makes the completion of this study even more significant, given its potential to be a game-changer in the treatment of COVID-19,' said Mark L. Levitt, MD, Ph.D., Medical Director at RedHill . 'We can now concentrate on getting all the data collected, cleaned and collated in the database ready for analysis and subsequent reporting. This means we are weeks away from knowing if we are a big step closer to having a paradigm-shifting oral therapy for hospitalized COVID-19 patients.'

Seite 1 von 4
Redhill Biopharma Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: (RDHL) Mkap $61 M /Ein MUSS für jeden Biotech Investor
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

RedHill Biopharma Announces Last Patient Out RedHill Biopharma Announces Last Patient Out for Phase 2/3 COVID-19 Study of Oral Opaganib Patient follow-up completed for the 475-patient global Phase 2/3 study of oral opaganib for severe COVID-19 Top-line results expected in the coming …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Six Advisers With Focus Firms Named to the 2021 List of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers
Charah Solutions Acquires Avon Lake Generating Station from GenOn for Sustainable Environmental ...
SponsorsOne Announces Doc Wylder's Infused Lemonade is Available at Costco in Record Time
Banyan Gold Announces Fully Subscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to $16 Million
Spruce Ridge Finalizes Acquisition of Oil and Gas Wells in Saskatchewan
SUIC Midas Touch Enters a New Frontier of Multi-Level Marketing With A Focus on Blockchain As It ...
Avidian Commences Exploration at the Golden Zone Project in Alaska
AdvanceTC Announces US$3.015 Billion Valuation
SPI Appoints 30+ Year Finance and Law Veteran Randolph Conone as SVP Investor Relations and Finance
RedHill Biopharma Announces Last Patient Out
Titel
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
Foundation Farms, Corp., Reports a Second Harvest is Currently Underway
MorphoSys to Complete Transformational Acquisition of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Bolstering Its ...
LightPath Technologies Announces a Joint Project for the Development of Light-Weight Broadband ...
Ximen Mining Evaluating Gold Tailings at Wilcox Property - Nelson BC
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...