Sigma Files PEA Phase 2 Technical Report Supporting Doubling Planned Production Capacity to 440,000tpa

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigma Lithium Corporation (“Sigma” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SGMA) (OTCQB: SGMLF) reports that, further to its news release dated June 2, 2021, announcing the release of its preliminary economic analysis on Phase 2 of its high grade project in Brazil it has filed the supporting technical report titled “Grota do Cirilo Lithium Project Araçuaí and Itinga Regions, Minas Gerais, Brazil, Phase 2 (Barreiro) Update of the NI 43-101 National Instrument Technical Report on Feasibility Study” (the “PEA Phase 2 Technical Report”).

The PEA Phase 2 Technical Report was prepared by leading mining consulting and engineering services firms including: Primero Group Americas Inc. (a subsidiary of Primero Group Ltd), SGS Geological Services of Canada, Promon Engenharia and GE21 Consultoria Mineral in Brazil.

The PEA Phase 2 Technical Report can be found under Sigma’s profile at www.sedar.com or at Company’s website at www.sigmalithium.ca.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT

Ana Cabral-Gardner
(Sao Paulo) +55 11 2985-0089
ir@sigmaca.com

Anthony Dovkants
(Sao Paulo) +55 11 3078-7272 (ext 204)
anthony@prconsultingamericas.com
media@sigmaca.com

LinkedIn Sigma Lithium
Instagram @sigmalithium
Twitter @SigmaLithium

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation including statements relating to the ultimate duration, impact and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic (including its impact on financial markets and national and multinational economies generally, and its impact on the growth of the electric vehicle market and other impacts on the demand for lithium products) and other forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements that address future plans, activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur are forward-looking information, including statements regarding the potential development of resources and drilling plans which may or may not occur. Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the ability to complete the Annual Filings and Interim Filings; the market price of the Company's securities, metal prices, exchange rates, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes, litigation risks, failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, accidents, labour disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry, changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations, and regulations and other matters including the COVID-19 pandemic. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. For more information on the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ from current expectations, please refer to our public filings available at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.





