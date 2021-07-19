checkAd

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

LAKE FOREST, Ill., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ: PTVE) today announced the following details for its second quarter 2021 earnings release and teleconference call.

Earnings release: Wednesday, August 4, 2021, after market close
   
Webcast and Teleconference: Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET.
   
Pactiv Evergreen Participants: Michael King, CEO
  Michael Ragen, CFO/COO
  Dhaval Patel, SVP, Investor Relations & Strategy

Participants may access the live webcast on the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.pactivevergreen.com/ under “News & Events.”

The call may also be accessed by dialing (877) 210-1510 from the U.S. or (312) 429-0433 internationally and using access code 21996066.

About Pactiv Evergreen
Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ: PTVE) is one of the largest manufacturers of fresh food and beverage packaging in North America. With a team of nearly 15,000 employees, the company produces a broad range of on-trend and feature-rich products that protect, package and display food and beverages for today’s consumers. Its products, many of which are made with recycled, recyclable or renewable materials, are sold to a diversified mix of customers, including restaurants, foodservice distributors, retailers, food and beverage producers, packers and processors. Learn more at www.pactivevergreen.com.

Contact:
Dhaval Patel
732.501.9657
dhaval.patel@pactivevergreen.com 





