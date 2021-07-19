checkAd

Stats Perform Publishes 2021 Research on Changes in Fan Engagement in Sports Organizations in New Research Whitepaper

Over 150 sports-related organizations were surveyed on their opinion of the changing environment of fan engagement, where technology is heading and what surprise wins came out of a year of sports disruption.

CHICAGO and LONDON, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Stats Perform, the sports tech leader in data and artificial intelligence, released the publication of their 2021 Fan Engagement Report. Stats Perform interviewed over 150 sports-related organizations, located around the world, and from a variety of industry verticals, to identify the changing trends in fan engagement. The report summarizes key findings on how sports coverage and content has evolved over the past year and where it's heading next.

STATS PERFORM

The research encompasses months of thorough vetting and quantification to provide an objective summary of changes within the sports tech and media industries. Stats Perform's goal is to provide insight and direction as to how leaders in the industry have not only survived but thrived in the wake of COVID-19's impact.

"It's an exciting time to be a sports fan. Digital transformation has been reshaping content consumption for years now and we're seeing that really come to life in sport," says Nancy Hensley, Chief Product and Marketing Officer at Stats Perform. "The overwhelming optimism from our industry demonstrates that there's an excitement about here things are heading and about how we can deliver experiences enriched with data and insights sports fans so badly crave."

Among the research metrics shared, Stats Perform highlights a few key concepts discussed in the report:

  • 74% of respondents said that COVID-19 gave their organization new insight into the future of sports
  • 72% of respondents said that their organization was looking into investing in new technology this year
  • Half of all respondents said that they were looking to break into e-sports coverage this year
  • 40% of respondents said that they were facing increased pressures from fans to demonstrate moral and social responsibility

For more information, as well as access to the full report, visit https://www.statsperform.com/resource/2021-fan-engagement-report/?utm_ ...

About Stats Perform

Stats Perform is the market leader in Sports Tech providing the most trusted sports data and the latest advancements in applying AI and machine learning to deliver better predictions for teams, sportsbooks and a more engaging broadcast, media, and fan experience. The company collects the most detailed sports data to create new experiences across sports. Leveraging the richest sports database, Stats Perform enhances sports competition and entertainment through machine learning and computer vision to create advanced predictions and analysis – be that for digital and broadcast media with differentiated storytelling, tech companies with reliable and fast data to power their innovations, sportsbooks with in-play betting and integrity services, or teams with first-of-its-kind AI analysis software. For more information, visit StatsPerform.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1561103/Stats_Perform_Logo.jpg




