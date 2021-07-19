checkAd

Lincoln Financial Group Expands YourPath Target Date Suite to Include Protected Lifetime Income

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.07.2021, 16:32  |  13   |   |   

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) today announced the launch of Lincoln PathBuilder IncomeSM powered by YourPath, adding to its suite of in-plan protected income solutions that provide savers a monthly check for life, helping Americans ensure they won’t outlive their savings in retirement. This new product brings together the flexibility of YourPath risk-based target-date portfolios while building on the foundation of Lincoln PathBuilder solutions, by including guaranteed income as part of a target-date retirement option.

“While much of the focus in retirement planning is on saving, only a third of savers feel extremely or very confident that they will have sufficient income that lasts through retirement,” said Ralph Ferraro, senior vice president, Retirement Plan Products and Solutions, Lincoln Financial Group. “In fact, we are finding more consumers have significant interest in an in-plan investment option that would provide guaranteed lifetime income, as ultimately, a retirement plan should include a plan for retirement.”

More than 70% of retirement plan participants say they are interested in an in-plan investment option that would provide guaranteed income, according to research from Lincoln Financial Group1, and more than half of participants said they would be even more interested if the option were part of a target-date fund1, similar to Lincoln PathBuilder Income powered by YourPath.

Half of interested participants also say they would increase their contribution if a guaranteed income option were offered1. For those who do not currently participate in their employer-sponsored retirement plan, the option could be motivation to start saving, as nearly half said they would be more likely to start participating in a retirement plan if in-plan income was an option.

Next-generation auto feature: Auto income

Over the past decade, automatic plan design features have played an important role in helping improve retirement plan outcomes. Qualified default investment alternatives (QDIAs), automatic enrollment and automatic deferral increases help boost participation and improve plan savings rates, giving participants a better chance to achieve retirement readiness. And now, with Lincoln PathBuilder Income powered by YourPath, employers can help participants generate a protected stream of income in retirement by leveraging the proven success of auto features and including “auto income” as a part of their target-date portfolios.

Flexible and portable

Savers will always have full access to their account balance with Lincoln PathBuilder Income powered by YourPath, as the investment is fully portable, and they have the flexibility to determine when to start taking income at a time that is convenient to them and aligned with their overall plan for retirement. In addition, participants have the option of beneficiary protection, enabling them to pass on the remaining account value to loved ones.

For plan sponsors, Lincoln Financial Group provides a high level of support to plan fiduciaries. Lincoln PathBuilder Income powered by YourPath is aligned with the provisions included in the SECURE Act, and Lincoln has selection and monitoring tools available to employers.

“We know that today’s participants want more options that help them achieve the retirement they envision, and that includes knowing their savings will last a lifetime,” said Ferraro. “We look forward to helping more Americans gain the security that comes with knowing they will receive a monthly check for life by continuing to build out our suite of in-plan protected solutions.”

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $311 billion in end-of-period account values as of March 31, 2021. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good. Dedicated to diversity and inclusion, we earned perfect 100 percent scores on the Corporate Equality Index and the Disability Equality Index, and rank among Forbes’ Best Large Employers and Best Employers for Women, and Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

1 2021 Lincoln Retirement Power Study

LCN-3666331-071221

Lincoln National Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lincoln Financial Group Expands YourPath Target Date Suite to Include Protected Lifetime Income Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) today announced the launch of Lincoln PathBuilder IncomeSM powered by YourPath, adding to its suite of in-plan protected income solutions that provide savers a monthly check for life, helping Americans ensure they …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech to Acquire Kite’s Neoantigen TCR Cell Therapy R&D Platform and Manufacturing Facility in ...
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Releases Letter to Shareholders
New Data for Genentech’s Hemlibra (emicizumab-kxwh) Reinforce Safety Profile in People With ...
Velodyne Lidar Announces Leadership Transition
Merchants & Marine Bancorp Releases Earnings
FREYR Advances Clean Battery Cell Production in Norway with Customer Qualification Plant Final ...
Ingersoll Rand Confirms All-Cash Private Offer Made to SPX Flow
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
CARMAT announces the first commercial implant of its Aeson artificial heart
Alibaba Group Will Announce June Quarter 2021 Results on August 3, 2021
Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Hecla Announces Q2 2021 Production
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
CytRx Corporation Enters Into Securities Purchase Agreement for $10 Million With Healthcare-Focused ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15.07.21Gold Medal Strategy: Does Your Financial Fitness Put You on the Podium?
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21Lincoln Financial Securities Announces Partnership With AIMCOR EIG
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21Lincoln Financial Group Earns Sixth Consecutive 100% Score on Disability Equality Index
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.07.21Lincoln Financial Group Commences Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Outstanding Capital Securities
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.06.21Lincoln Financial Group Names Elena French Head of Corporate Marketing, Communications and Brand
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.06.21LGBTQ+ Consumers Aim High With Retirement Savings Goals, Says New Lincoln Financial Study
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.06.21Lincoln Financial Group to Report Second Quarter Earnings
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.06.21Lincoln Financial Group Names Jen Warne as Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.06.21Lincoln Financial Group Helps Provide Control Over Investment Outcomes Through First-Of-Its-Kind Annuity Solution
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten