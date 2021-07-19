checkAd

Perficient Receives Sitecore Partner Award for Excellence in Solution Delivery – Americas

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.07.2021   

Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced that it has received Sitecore’s award for Excellence in Solution Delivery for Americas. The award recognizes partners that have shown expertise in deploying Sitecore products to meet customers’ requirements.

“We’re honored to be recognized by Sitecore for delivering compelling customer-centric digital experiences,” said Brian Beckham, Sitecore MVP and general manager of Perficient’s Sitecore practice. “Our clients understand that digital and differentiated customer experiences are critical to success in a world where the competition is just a click away. Our talented team of global developers and 10 Sitecore MVPs is committed to helping clients realize the power Sitecore has in achieving their goals and exceeding their customers’ expectations.”

“This is the ultimate accolade for Sitecore Partners,” said Owen Taraniuk, Sitecore SVP Global Partners, “And it represents an exceptional level of achievement Perficient has made as a Sitecore Partner.”

Sitecore’s Partner of the Year Awards are designed to celebrate the time and investment Sitecore partners put into discovering, exploring, and selling Sitecore products. It’s an opportunity to recognize partners who are central to helping Sitecore create exceptional experiences for customers across the world.

More information about the Sitecore Partner Awards can be found at: https://www.sitecore.com/blog/digital-transformation/sitecore-partner- ...

An award-winning Sitecore Platinum Implementation Partner, Perficient has designed, implemented, and delivered many enterprise-level sites powered by Sitecore Experience Platform that enable businesses to connect with consumers and deliver relevant content when and where they need it. To learn more about Perficient’s Sitecore expertise, subscribe to our blog and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Perficient

Perficient is the leading global digital consultancy. We imagine, create, engineer, and run digital transformation solutions that help our clients exceed customers’ expectations, outpace competition, and grow their business. With unparalleled strategy, creative, and technology capabilities, we bring big thinking and innovative ideas, along with a practical approach to help the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands succeed. Traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, Perficient is a member of the Russell 2000 index and the S&P SmallCap 600 index. For more information, visit www.perficient.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the statements contained in this news release that are not purely historical statements discuss future expectations or state other forward-looking information related to financial results and business outlook for 2021. Those statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the statements. The forward-looking information is based on management’s current intent, belief, expectations, estimates, and projections regarding our company and our industry. You should be aware that those statements only reflect our predictions. Actual events or results may differ substantially. Important factors that could cause our actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) those disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

