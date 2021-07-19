checkAd

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc., Announces its latest Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.07.2021, 16:46  |  24   |   |   

NEW YORK, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq CM: MRM), a Japanese based holistic healthcare Company (the “Company”), today announced its major Key Performance Indicators, or KPIs, updated for the month of June 2021. Data is provided for all salons for which comparative financial and customer data is available and excludes certain salons where such information is not available.

The following monthly KPIs provide insight into the business fundamentals and progress of the Company, updated for the month of June 2021.

  • The number of salons was 313 in June 2021, up from 289 in the year-ago period, primarily as a result of the acquisition of another brand in May 2021.
  • Total customers served were 68,069 in June 2021 versus 51,686 in June 2020, an increase due to a recovery from the COVID-19 impact.
  • Sales per customer slightly increased to JPY 6,350 in June 2021, up from JPY6,234 in June 2020. The increase is attributed to the promotional activities at spa facilities.
  • Our repeat ratio, a measure of repeat customers, was 81.2% in June 2021, no change from June 2020.
  • Our operation ratio recovered from the COVID-19 impact to 48.6% in June 2021, increasing from 40.8% in the year-ago period.
  Number of Salons (*1) Total Customers Served (*2) Sales Per Customer (*3) Repeat Ratio (*4) Operation Ratio (*5)
June-20 289 51,686 JPY 6,234 81.2% 40.8%
July-20 288 60,964 JPY 6,276 80.6% 43.3%
August-20 284 66,464 JPY 6,351 80.4% 47.5%
September-20 284 64,809 JPY 6,245 80.2% 48.1%
October-20 291 65,820 JPY 6,269 80.3% 47.0%
November-20 291 63,993 JPY 6,312 80.7% 47.6%
December-20 290 64,649 JPY 6,486 82.6% 48.2%
January-21 302 56,557 JPY 6,443 84.0% 44.6%
February-21 302 56,370 JPY 6,443 83.0% 47.6%
March-21 303 62,441 JPY6,352 81.9% 47.0%
April -21 301 63,682 JPY 6,250 81.4% 46.3%
May-21 313 66,604 JPY 6,370 80.6% 48.7%
June-21 313 68,069 JPY 6,350 81.2% 48.6%

(*1) Number of Salons: Directly-operated salons, and franchisees’ salons.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc., Announces its latest Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) NEW YORK, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq CM: MRM), a Japanese based holistic healthcare Company (the “Company”), today announced its major Key Performance Indicators, or KPIs, updated for the month of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nathalie ROOS, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos
Bone Therapeutics provides update on the progress of clinical studies
New data for Roche’s Hemlibra reinforce safety profile in people with haemophilia A
Ninety Day Survival Outcomes in COVID-19 ARDS Trial of Remestemcel-L Presented at ISCT Meeting on ...
Casino Group extends the maturity of its syndicated credit facility
Zoom to Acquire Five9
Valneva and Pfizer Complete Recruitment for Phase 2 Trial of Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
Charles Li Elected to MarketAxess Board of Directors
Scientific Article Covering Immune Modulating Interstitial Laser Thermotherapy by CLS’ Co-founder ...
BGHL Euro NAV & Share buy back
Titel
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
Critical Solutions, Inc (CSLI) /MKH Ventures Announces July Shareholder Updates of Key Holdings
Nathalie ROOS, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos
EssilorLuxottica and the FIA reinforce their commitment to promote good vision for safer roads
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board