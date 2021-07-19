Eversource Energy to Report Second Quarter Results

Eversource Energy will webcast a conference call with financial analysts on Friday, July 30, 2021, beginning at 9 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, at which senior management will discuss the company’s financial performance through the second quarter of 2021.

This listen-only, live audio presentation will be accessible from the Investors section of the Eversource website at https://www.eversource.com/Content/general/about/investors/presentatio ....