Athenex Announces European Commission Approval of Klisyri (tirbanibulin) for the Topical Treatment of Actinic Keratosis

BUFFALO, N.Y., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athenex, Inc., (NASDAQ: ATNX), a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions, announced today that its partner, Almirall (Almirall, S.A., BME: ALM), has received approval from the European Commission to market Klisyri (tirbanibulin), indicated for the topical treatment of actinic keratosis (AK) of the face or scalp in adults. Almirall launched Klisyri in the U.S. in February 2021 and will be launching the product in Europe.

Tirbanibulin is a novel, topical first-in-class microtubule inhibitor with a selective antiproliferative mechanism of action that represents a significant step forward in the treatment of AK due to its short treatment protocol (one application daily for 5 days), proven efficacy, and safety profile.

“This approval by the European Commission marks another significant milestone for Klisyri, shortly following the marketing approval and launch of Klisyri in the U.S.,” said Dr. Johnson Lau, Chief Executive Officer of Athenex. “We are delighted that physicians and patients across Europe can now have access to a new important treatment option for the AK indication, that has a short treatment duration and good tolerability.”

This approval is based on the positive results from two pivotal Phase III studies (KX01-AK-003 and KX01-AK-004), which were also published in the New England Journal of Medicine[1]. These two double-blind, vehicle-controlled, randomised, parallel-group, multi-center Phase III clinical trials, included 702 patients from 62 clinical sites across the U.S., and demonstrated that once-daily application of tirbanibulin ointment 1% (10 mg/g) during 5 consecutive days in adults with AK on the face or scalp is effective and well tolerated. Both Phase III studies achieved their primary endpoint, which was defined as 100% clearance of the AK lesions on Day 57 on the face or scalp treatment areas, with each study achieving a statistically significant benefit (p<0.0001) versus vehicle. In KX01-AK-003, complete clearance was observed in 44% of the patients treated with tirbanibulin versus 5% for vehicle-treated groups. In KX01-AK-004, complete clearance was observed in 54% of the patients treated with tirbanibulin versus 13% for vehicle-treated groups. Local reactions were mostly mild-to-moderate erythema, flaking or scaling, application-site pruritus, and application-site pain that resolved spontaneously.

