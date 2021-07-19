checkAd

(CORRECTION) Splash Beverage Group, Inc. Provides Revenue Guidance For Q3 and Q4 2021; Poised For 436% YoY Revenue Growth To $15.9 Million

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.07.2021, 16:52  |  26   |   |   

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV), please note that Q3 revenue was $4.14 million and not $5.78 million as previous stated. The corrected release follows:

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) (the "Company") (https://www.SplashBeverageGroup.com), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced forward-looking revenue guidance for its current Q3, upcoming Q4 2021, and fiscal year 2021 results.  

With respect to Q3, Splash sees revenue of $4.14 million, implying an increase of 34% sequentially and 310% over its comparative quarter in 2020. The company expects its FY Q4 2021 results to reach $5.78 million, representing a sequential quarterly increase of 39% and a comparative quarterly increase of 366%. Year-end guidance implies for total revenues to reach $15.97 million, implying year-over-year growth of 436%. 

Business Highlights 

Splash Beverage Group continues to accelerate brand growth throughout key markets, both domestic and international.  

  • Company stock uplisted to the NYSE/American Exchange in June 2021
  • Since the start of 2021, the company has entered into significant distribution agreements with at least seven leading independent US distributors
  • Began operations on its first acquisition Copa di Vino
  • Secured distribution for all its brands in China through a deal with American Software Capital targeting a combined market opportunity of more than $64 billion
  • Announced that its Qplash platform will integrate all its brands to rapidly expand its national market presence

William Meissner, President & CMO, said, "We are seeing broad market penetration of all our brands across US markets and expect similar traction in our overseas distribution agreements, making us comfortable to provide initial revenue guidance heading into the back half of this year. We are particularly encouraged by the current 71% increase in Pulpoloco sales compared to last year, as well as  significant growth and positive consumer response to Copa Di Vino, TapouT hydrating sports drink, and flavored SALT 100% agave tequila brands."

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

(CORRECTION) Splash Beverage Group, Inc. Provides Revenue Guidance For Q3 and Q4 2021; Poised For 436% YoY Revenue Growth To $15.9 Million Fort Lauderdale, Florida, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV), please note that Q3 revenue was $4.14 million and not $5.78 million as …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nathalie ROOS, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos
Bone Therapeutics provides update on the progress of clinical studies
New data for Roche’s Hemlibra reinforce safety profile in people with haemophilia A
Ninety Day Survival Outcomes in COVID-19 ARDS Trial of Remestemcel-L Presented at ISCT Meeting on ...
Casino Group extends the maturity of its syndicated credit facility
Zoom to Acquire Five9
Valneva and Pfizer Complete Recruitment for Phase 2 Trial of Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
Charles Li Elected to MarketAxess Board of Directors
Scientific Article Covering Immune Modulating Interstitial Laser Thermotherapy by CLS’ Co-founder ...
BGHL Euro NAV & Share buy back
Titel
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
Critical Solutions, Inc (CSLI) /MKH Ventures Announces July Shareholder Updates of Key Holdings
Nathalie ROOS, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos
EssilorLuxottica and the FIA reinforce their commitment to promote good vision for safer roads
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board