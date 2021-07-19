(CORRECTION) Splash Beverage Group, Inc. Provides Revenue Guidance For Q3 and Q4 2021; Poised For 436% YoY Revenue Growth To $15.9 Million

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) (the "Company") ( https://www.SplashBeverageGroup.com ), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced forward-looking revenue guidance for its current Q3, upcoming Q4 2021, and fiscal year 2021 results.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV), please note that Q3 revenue was $4.14 million and not $5.78 million as previous stated. The corrected release follows:

With respect to Q3, Splash sees revenue of $4.14 million, implying an increase of 34% sequentially and 310% over its comparative quarter in 2020. The company expects its FY Q4 2021 results to reach $5.78 million, representing a sequential quarterly increase of 39% and a comparative quarterly increase of 366%. Year-end guidance implies for total revenues to reach $15.97 million, implying year-over-year growth of 436%.

Business Highlights

Splash Beverage Group continues to accelerate brand growth throughout key markets, both domestic and international.

Company stock uplisted to the NYSE/American Exchange in June 2021

Since the start of 2021, the company has entered into significant distribution agreements with at least seven leading independent US distributors

Began operations on its first acquisition Copa di Vino

Secured distribution for all its brands in China through a deal with American Software Capital targeting a combined market opportunity of more than $64 billion

Announced that its Qplash platform will integrate all its brands to rapidly expand its national market presence

William Meissner, President & CMO, said, "We are seeing broad market penetration of all our brands across US markets and expect similar traction in our overseas distribution agreements, making us comfortable to provide initial revenue guidance heading into the back half of this year. We are particularly encouraged by the current 71% increase in Pulpoloco sales compared to last year, as well as significant growth and positive consumer response to Copa Di Vino, TapouT hydrating sports drink, and flavored SALT 100% agave tequila brands."