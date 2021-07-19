checkAd

Petro Welt Technologies AG: Changes in the Management Board

Denis Stankevich was appointed by the Supervisory Board as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company.

Vienna, July 19, 2021
The former Chairman of the Management Board of Petro Welt Technologies AG, Yury Semenov, has resigned from the Management Board of PeWeTe AG with effect from today. In place of Yury Semenov, the Supervisory Board has appointed Denis Stankevich to the Company's Managing Board with immediate effect and appointed him as its new Chairman. Denis Stankevich has many years of experience and excellent knowledge of the Russian and international oil and gas business. He held a leading position at a large, listed company in the petroleum industry, ending with the position of Vice President for Economics and Finance.

About Petro Welt Technologies AG
Petro Welt Technologies AG, based in Vienna, is one of the leading and first established OFS companies in Russia and the CIS, specializing in services to increase the productivity of new and existing oil and gas formations.

