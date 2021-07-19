checkAd

Caisse Française de Financement Local 2020-6 B

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.07.2021, 17:01  |  15   |   |   

Issy les Moulineaux, 19 July 2021

 

Caisse Française de Financement Local has decided to issue on 21 July 2021 – EUR 150,000,000 Fixed Rate Obligations Foncières due 19 October 2035 to be assimilated upon listing and form a single series with the existing EUR 750,000,000 issued on 19 October 2020 .

 

The Base Prospectus dated 11 June 2021 relating to the Euro Medium Term Notes Programme approved by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers is available on the website of the issuer (www.caissefrancaisedefinancementlocal.fr), at the registered office of the issuer: 1-3 rue du Passeur de Boulogne - 92130 Issy Les Moulineaux Cedex, France, and at the office of the paying agent indicated in the Base Prospectus.

 

The Final Terms relating to the issue will be available on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (www.bourse.lu), at the office of the issuer and at the office of the paying agent.

 

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Caisse Française de Financement Local 2020-6 B Issy les Moulineaux, 19 July 2021   Caisse Française de Financement Local has decided to issue on 21 July 2021 – EUR 150,000,000 Fixed Rate Obligations Foncières due 19 October 2035 to be assimilated upon listing and form a single series with the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nathalie ROOS, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos
Bone Therapeutics provides update on the progress of clinical studies
New data for Roche’s Hemlibra reinforce safety profile in people with haemophilia A
Ninety Day Survival Outcomes in COVID-19 ARDS Trial of Remestemcel-L Presented at ISCT Meeting on ...
Casino Group extends the maturity of its syndicated credit facility
Zoom to Acquire Five9
Charles Li Elected to MarketAxess Board of Directors
Valneva and Pfizer Complete Recruitment for Phase 2 Trial of Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
BGHL Euro NAV & Share buy back
Scientific Article Covering Immune Modulating Interstitial Laser Thermotherapy by CLS’ Co-founder ...
Titel
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
Critical Solutions, Inc (CSLI) /MKH Ventures Announces July Shareholder Updates of Key Holdings
Nathalie ROOS, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos
EssilorLuxottica and the FIA reinforce their commitment to promote good vision for safer roads
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board