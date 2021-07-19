Ericsson Gets Reduced 2% Market Share from China Mobile for 700MHz
(PLX AI) – Ericsson awarded reduced market share by China Mobile.Ericsson share for China Mobile CP for 700MHz radio award is 2%Ericsson says this is materially lower than the market share previously awarded to the company (11%)Ericsson says should …
(PLX AI) – Ericsson awarded reduced market share by China Mobile.Ericsson share for China Mobile CP for 700MHz radio award is 2%Ericsson says this is materially lower than the market share previously awarded to the company (11%)Ericsson says should …
- (PLX AI) – Ericsson awarded reduced market share by China Mobile.
- Ericsson share for China Mobile CP for 700MHz radio award is 2%
- Ericsson says this is materially lower than the market share previously awarded to the company (11%)
- Ericsson says should it be awarded business in China Unicom and China Telecom, it believes it would be in a similar range
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare