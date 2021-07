Ericsson Gets Reduced 2% Market Share from China Mobile for 700MHz Autor: PLX AI | 19.07.2021, 17:02 | 14 | 0 | 0 19.07.2021, 17:02 | (PLX AI) – Ericsson awarded reduced market share by China Mobile.Ericsson share for China Mobile CP for 700MHz radio award is 2%Ericsson says this is materially lower than the market share previously awarded to the company (11%)Ericsson says should … (PLX AI) – Ericsson awarded reduced market share by China Mobile.Ericsson share for China Mobile CP for 700MHz radio award is 2%Ericsson says this is materially lower than the market share previously awarded to the company (11%)Ericsson says should … (PLX AI) – Ericsson awarded reduced market share by China Mobile.

Ericsson share for China Mobile CP for 700MHz radio award is 2%

Ericsson says this is materially lower than the market share previously awarded to the company (11%)

Ericsson says should it be awarded business in China Unicom and China Telecom, it believes it would be in a similar range



