Ericsson Gets Reduced 2% Market Share from China Mobile for 700MHz

Autor: PLX AI
19.07.2021, 17:02   

(PLX AI) – Ericsson awarded reduced market share by China Mobile.Ericsson share for China Mobile CP for 700MHz radio award is 2%Ericsson says this is materially lower than the market share previously awarded to the company (11%)Ericsson says should …

  • (PLX AI) – Ericsson awarded reduced market share by China Mobile.
  • Ericsson share for China Mobile CP for 700MHz radio award is 2%
  • Ericsson says this is materially lower than the market share previously awarded to the company (11%)
  • Ericsson says should it be awarded business in China Unicom and China Telecom, it believes it would be in a similar range
Wertpapier


