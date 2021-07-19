DGAP-Adhoc DF Deutsche Forfait AG - 'Administrative Services' removed from product portfolio
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: DF Deutsche Forfait AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Miscellaneous
DF Deutsche Forfait AG - "Administrative Services" removed from product portfolio
Grünwald, 19 July 2021 - DF Deutsche Forfait AG (ISIN DE000A2AA204) announces that the product "Administrative Services" offered by its Czech subsidiary DF Deutsche Forfait Middle East s.r.o. will no longer be distributed until further notice.
The company thus complies with the request of the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), which is of the legal opinion that with this product the company provides a financial transfer business requiring a licence according to the German Payment Services Supervision Act (Zahlungsdiensteaufsichtsgesetz).
The Management Board
DF Deutsche Forfait AG
Nördliche Münchner Straße 9c
82031 Grünwald
Investor Relations / Press
Stefanie Eberding
T +49 221 9737661
E investor.relations@dfag.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DF Deutsche Forfait AG
|Nördliche Münchner Straße 9c
|82031 Grünwald
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 21551900-0
|Fax:
|+49 89 21551900-9
|E-mail:
|dfag@dfag.de
|Internet:
|www.dfag.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2AA204, DE000A1R1CC4,
|WKN:
|A2AA20, A1R1CC
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1220010
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1220010 19-Jul-2021 CET/CEST
|
