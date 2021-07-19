DGAP-Ad-hoc: DF Deutsche Forfait AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Miscellaneous DF Deutsche Forfait AG - 'Administrative Services' removed from product portfolio 19-Jul-2021 / 17:14 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Grünwald, 19 July 2021 - DF Deutsche Forfait AG (ISIN DE000A2AA204) announces that the product "Administrative Services" offered by its Czech subsidiary DF Deutsche Forfait Middle East s.r.o. will no longer be distributed until further notice.

The company thus complies with the request of the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), which is of the legal opinion that with this product the company provides a financial transfer business requiring a licence according to the German Payment Services Supervision Act (Zahlungsdiensteaufsichtsgesetz).

The Management Board

DF Deutsche Forfait AG

Nördliche Münchner Straße 9c

82031 Grünwald

Investor Relations / Press

Stefanie Eberding

T +49 221 9737661

E investor.relations@dfag.de

19-Jul-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: DF Deutsche Forfait AG Nördliche Münchner Straße 9c 82031 Grünwald Germany Phone: +49 89 21551900-0 Fax: +49 89 21551900-9 E-mail: dfag@dfag.de Internet: www.dfag.de ISIN: DE000A2AA204, DE000A1R1CC4, WKN: A2AA20, A1R1CC Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1220010

End of Announcement DGAP News Service