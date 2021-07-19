checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc DF Deutsche Forfait AG - 'Administrative Services' removed from product portfolio

Grünwald, 19 July 2021 - DF Deutsche Forfait AG (ISIN DE000A2AA204) announces that the product "Administrative Services" offered by its Czech subsidiary DF Deutsche Forfait Middle East s.r.o. will no longer be distributed until further notice.

The company thus complies with the request of the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), which is of the legal opinion that with this product the company provides a financial transfer business requiring a licence according to the German Payment Services Supervision Act (Zahlungsdiensteaufsichtsgesetz).

The Management Board

DF Deutsche Forfait AG
Nördliche Münchner Straße 9c
82031 Grünwald

Investor Relations / Press
Stefanie Eberding
T +49 221 9737661
E investor.relations@dfag.de

Language: English
Company: DF Deutsche Forfait AG
Nördliche Münchner Straße 9c
82031 Grünwald
Germany
Phone: +49 89 21551900-0
Fax: +49 89 21551900-9
E-mail: dfag@dfag.de
Internet: www.dfag.de
ISIN: DE000A2AA204, DE000A1R1CC4,
WKN: A2AA20, A1R1CC
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1220010

 
