checkAd

Macy’s Launches ‘And Now This’ for the Fashion-Forward, Contemporary Shopper

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.07.2021, 17:19  |  26   |   |   

Today, Macy’s (NYSE:M) introduced a new private brand, And Now This. The line launching in ready-to-wear and men’s categories for the fashion-forward, contemporary dresser, features effortlessly wearable elevated basics and sophisticated pieces. Made for every moment of the day and every wherever-life-takes-you decision, the brand inspires shoppers to showcase their most authentic self and celebrate unique and evolving style, through trend-forward pieces at affordable price points. Available now at macys.com and select stores, And Now This opens up a world of endless possibilities for customers’ amazing, ready-for-anything life.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210719005592/en/

Discover versatile pieces made for your amazing, ready-for-anything life from And Now This, exclusively at Macy’s; And Now This Cutout Sweater and Ripped Flare-Leg Jeans, $39.00 - $44.00 (Photo: Business Wire)

Discover versatile pieces made for your amazing, ready-for-anything life from And Now This, exclusively at Macy’s; And Now This Cutout Sweater and Ripped Flare-Leg Jeans, $39.00 - $44.00 (Photo: Business Wire)

“And Now This features elevated essentials for contemporary shoppers looking to dress around trends and confidently express themselves through fashion,” said Durand Guion, vice president, Macy’s Fashion Office.

Ready-to-Wear

The ready-to-wear selection offers an assortment of elevated basics with a twist, that can be mixed and matched for any time of year or occasion. The collection was created for the trend-forward shopper who is looking for of-the-moment pieces, such as ribbed dresses, tanks and bodysuits; outerwear, such as jackets and athleisure; casual dresses and denim. The line offers sizes XS – XXL.

Men’s

The men’s assortment was created with the stylish, on-the-go shopper in mind. The capsule of essentials consists of items such as basic tees, henley tops, button-down shirts, jogger sets, outerwear, everyday bottoms and denim. Breeze through the transitional months, from summer to fall with the perfect basics, from short sleeve to long sleeve, from cotton to flannel. The range of colorways is also suited for simple, clean style or the expressive, colorful dresser. The line offers sizes S – XXL.

Experience And Now This

Join us for launch fun in these select cities:

  • New York City – Check out the And Now This food truck for delicious frozen treats and amazing shoppable items from the collection. Meet us at Herald Square on Saturday, July 24 from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. EST, Washington Square Park from 2:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. EST and Madison Square Park from 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. EST.
  • Chicago – Join us at Sundays on State for an interactive experience as models highlight the line’s versatility inside the iconic windows at Macy’s State Street on Sunday, July 25 from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. CST.
  • Fort Lauderdale – Our South Florida fashion truck will be at the Fort Lauderdale Art Walk on Saturday, July 31 from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. EST showing the new line.

About Macy’s

Macy’s is America’s Department Store. For more than 160 years, Macy’s, the largest retail brand of Macy’s, Inc., has served generations at every stage of their lives. Through a digitally led shopping experience powered by macys.com, our award-winning mobile app, and a nationwide portfolio of stores, Macy’s customers come to us for fashion, value and high-quality products. We are proud of our heritage and the unique role we play in American culture and tradition. We celebrate occasions big and small, and have created decades of memorable experiences through Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, as well as spectacular fashion shows, culinary events, flower shows, and celebrity appearances. With the collective support of our customers and colleagues, Macy’s helps make a difference in every market we serve, supporting local and national charities through funding and volunteer service. With fashion, value and celebration as our guide, Macy’s makes life shine brighter for our customers, colleagues, and communities. For more information, please visit macysinc.com.

Macy's Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Macy’s Launches ‘And Now This’ for the Fashion-Forward, Contemporary Shopper Today, Macy’s (NYSE:M) introduced a new private brand, And Now This. The line launching in ready-to-wear and men’s categories for the fashion-forward, contemporary dresser, features effortlessly wearable elevated basics and sophisticated pieces. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Releases Letter to Shareholders
BioNTech to Acquire Kite’s Neoantigen TCR Cell Therapy R&D Platform and Manufacturing Facility in ...
New Data for Genentech’s Hemlibra (emicizumab-kxwh) Reinforce Safety Profile in People With ...
Velodyne Lidar Announces Leadership Transition
Ingersoll Rand Confirms All-Cash Private Offer Made to SPX Flow
Merchants & Marine Bancorp Releases Earnings
FREYR Advances Clean Battery Cell Production in Norway with Customer Qualification Plant Final ...
Only at Applebee’s Get a FREE* Movie Ticket to See Disney’s Jungle Cruise for the Ultimate ...
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Alibaba Group Will Announce June Quarter 2021 Results on August 3, 2021
Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Hecla Announces Q2 2021 Production
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
CytRx Corporation Enters Into Securities Purchase Agreement for $10 Million With Healthcare-Focused ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21.06.21Amazon, Walmart, Bitcoin, Coinbase, Microstrategy Match Group, Nike, Tal Education - Opening Bell
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte