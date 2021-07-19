checkAd

Cintas Selects the 2021 America’s Best Restroom Contest Finalists

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.07.2021   

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS), is proud to announce the 10 finalists for the 2021 America’s Best Restroom contest. The 20th annual contest celebrates innovative and hygienic public restrooms across the country. Now through August 20, the public is invited to vote for their favorite finalist at www.bestrestroom.com/us/.

“We’ve got a diverse list of facilities from across the county vying for the title of America’s Best Restroom,” said Sean Mulcahey, Marketing Manager, Cintas. “The public is expecting a higher hygiene standard in public restrooms, and we’re proud to spotlight these unique restrooms that are well-maintained without sacrificing aesthetic quality.”

The 2021 America’s Best Restroom finalists include:

  • Core24 GVL – Greenville, SC
     The women’s restroom at Core 24 GVL are a vibe that combine street culture with art. Influenced by music, art, design and its guests, the restroom features a spray-painted mural that is the perfect backdrop for guests’ gym selfies. There is plenty of counter space for guests to freshen up after a workout session. Once they are done, they can pose for another selfie in front of a large flower wall with the gym’s logo in pink neon lights.
  • Fancy Flush – Santa Rosa, CA
     Finally, a portable toilet that you’ll want to use – a mobile glamorous restroom inspired by tiny home cottages with a French Country flair featuring composite stone with board and batten siding, boxwood hedges, hand painted faux wood doors, and wrought iron finishes such as handles, sconces, stairs and various accessories. The beautiful, yet durable outside is built to withstand the rigors of transportation. Then step inside not one, but two breathtaking, roomy restroom suites featuring vessel sinks, touchless faucets, air conditioning, heat, ambient music, adjustable color and dimmable lighting, countertop decor and a hospitality tray with hand towels and other toiletries. Imagine being at a festival, concert, outdoor wedding and wishing that you had the luxury and comfort of your bathroom at home only to find a portable restroom that rivals some of the most exquisite private bathrooms.
