Cintas Selects the 2021 America’s Best Restroom Contest Finalists

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS), is proud to announce the 10 finalists for the 2021 America’s Best Restroom contest. The 20th annual contest celebrates innovative and hygienic public restrooms across the country. Now through August 20, the public is invited to vote for their favorite finalist at www.bestrestroom.com/us/.

“We’ve got a diverse list of facilities from across the county vying for the title of America’s Best Restroom,” said Sean Mulcahey, Marketing Manager, Cintas. “The public is expecting a higher hygiene standard in public restrooms, and we’re proud to spotlight these unique restrooms that are well-maintained without sacrificing aesthetic quality.”