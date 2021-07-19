checkAd

Half-year Report on Tikehau Capital’s Liquidity Contract With Exane BNP Paribas

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.07.2021, 17:27  |  22   |   |   

Regulatory News:

As at 30 June 2021, under the liquidity contract entered into between Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO) and Exane BNP Paribas, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 30,972 Tikehau Capital shares
  • 1,376,596 euros in cash.

During the first semester 2021:

  • Number of transactions on buy side: 1,699
  • Traded volume on buy side: 184,845 shares for 4,620,020 euros
  • Number of transactions on sell side: 1,510
  • Traded volume on sell side: 182,579 shares for 4,545,912 euros

As a reminder:

  • in the previous half-year update as at 31 December 2020, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account: 28,371 Tikehau Capital shares and 1,464,166 euros in cash;
  • during the second semester 2020:
    • Number of transactions on buy side: 3,169
    • Traded volume on buy side: 307,495 actions pour 6,746,209 euros
    • Number of transactions on sell side: 2,511
    • Traded volume on sell side: 328,137 actions pour 7,222,400 euros
  • as at 31 December 2018, date of implementation of AMF decision no. 2018-01 of July 2018, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account: 51,983 Tikehau Capital shares and 180,754 euros in cash.

ABOUT TIKEHAU CAPITAL

Tikehau Capital is a global alternative asset management group with €29.4 billion of assets under management (as of 31 March 2021). Tikehau Capital has developed a wide range of expertise across four asset classes (private debt, real assets, private equity and capital markets strategies) as well as multi-asset and special opportunities strategies.

Tikehau Capital is a founder led team with a differentiated business model, a strong balance sheet, proprietary global deal flow and a track record of backing high quality companies and executives.

Deeply rooted in the real economy, Tikehau Capital provides bespoke and innovative alternative financing solutions to companies it invests in and seeks to create long-term value for its investors, while generating positive impacts on society. Leveraging its strong equity base (€2.8 billion of shareholders’ equity as of 31 December 2020), the firm invests its own capital alongside its investor-clients within each of its strategies.

Controlled by its managers alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital is guided by a strong entrepreneurial spirit and DNA, shared by its 607 employees (as of 31 March 2021) across its 12 offices in Europe, Asia and North America. Tikehau Capital is listed in compartment A of the regulated Euronext Paris market (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP).

For more information, please visit: www.tikehaucapital.com

DISCLAIMER:

This document does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or investment advisory services. It contains general information only and is not intended to provide general or specific investment advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future earnings and profit, and targets are not guaranteed.

Certain statements and forecasted data are based on current forecasts, prevailing market and economic conditions, estimates, projections and opinions of Tikehau Capital and/or its affiliates. Due to various risks and uncertainties. actual results may differ materially from those reflected or expected in such forward-looking statements or in any of the case studies or forecasts. All references to Tikehau Capital’s advisory activities in the US or with respect to US persons relate to Tikehau Capital North America.

Tikehau Capital SCA Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Half-year Report on Tikehau Capital’s Liquidity Contract With Exane BNP Paribas Regulatory News: As at 30 June 2021, under the liquidity contract entered into between Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO) and Exane BNP Paribas, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account: 30,972 Tikehau Capital shares 1,376,596 euros in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Releases Letter to Shareholders
BioNTech to Acquire Kite’s Neoantigen TCR Cell Therapy R&D Platform and Manufacturing Facility in ...
New Data for Genentech’s Hemlibra (emicizumab-kxwh) Reinforce Safety Profile in People With ...
Velodyne Lidar Announces Leadership Transition
Ingersoll Rand Confirms All-Cash Private Offer Made to SPX Flow
Merchants & Marine Bancorp Releases Earnings
FREYR Advances Clean Battery Cell Production in Norway with Customer Qualification Plant Final ...
Only at Applebee’s Get a FREE* Movie Ticket to See Disney’s Jungle Cruise for the Ultimate ...
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Alibaba Group Will Announce June Quarter 2021 Results on August 3, 2021
Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Hecla Announces Q2 2021 Production
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
CytRx Corporation Enters Into Securities Purchase Agreement for $10 Million With Healthcare-Focused ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16.07.21Cécile Cabanis joins Tikehau Capital as Deputy CEO
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21Combined General Meeting of 15 July 2021 and finalisation of the reorganisation of Tikehau Capital
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21Tikehau Capital Strengthens Partnership With Augmentum Fintech
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21Tikehau Capital to Launch Tikehau Impact Credit
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.06.21Tikehau Capital: Combined General Meeting of the Shareholders of 15 July 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten