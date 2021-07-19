checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Amundi Physical Metals plc: Release of the annual report and the first Supplemental Base Prospectus (the 'Supplemental')

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Amundi Physical Metals plc / Key word(s): Annual Report
Amundi Physical Metals plc: Release of the annual report and the first Supplemental Base Prospectus (the 'Supplemental')

19-Jul-2021 / 17:37 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Amundi Physical Metals plc
(« Issuer »)

AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (the "ETC")
Series of debt securities governed by Irish Law

Release of :
- the annual report
- the first Supplemental Base Prospectus (the "Supplemental")

Dublin, July 19, 2021

The Issuer announces that it has made available to the public:

  • On June 29 2021, the annual report for the year ended 31 March 2021-
  • On July 19 2021, the first Supplemental to the Base Prospectus of the ETC that has been approved by the Central Bank of Ireland on 19 may 2021. The first Supplemental has been approved on 16 July 2021.

The annual report, the Base Prospectus and its first Supplemental are available on the Amundi ETF website (www.amundietf.com).

Copies of the annual report, the Base Prospectus and its first Supplemental request at the Issuer's registered office, Palmerston House 2nd Floor, Fenian Street, Dublin 2, Ireland.

19-Jul-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Amundi Physical Metals plc
2nd Floor, Palmerston House, Fenian Street
2 Dublin
Ireland
Phone: +33 (0)176338436
E-mail: liste.etf-dev@amundi.com
ISIN: FR0013416716
WKN: A2UJK0
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Amsterdam
EQS News ID: 1220029

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1220029  19-Jul-2021 CET/CEST

