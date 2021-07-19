DGAP-Adhoc Amundi Physical Metals plc: Release of the annual report and the first Supplemental Base Prospectus (the 'Supplemental')
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Amundi Physical Metals plc / Key word(s): Annual Report
Amundi Physical Metals plc
AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (the "ETC")
Series of debt securities governed by Irish Law
Release of :
- the annual report
- the first Supplemental Base Prospectus (the "Supplemental")
Dublin, July 19, 2021
The Issuer announces that it has made available to the public:
- On June 29 2021, the annual report for the year ended 31 March 2021-
- On July 19 2021, the first Supplemental to the Base Prospectus of the ETC that has been approved by the Central Bank of Ireland on 19 may 2021. The first Supplemental has been approved on 16 July 2021.
The annual report, the Base Prospectus and its first Supplemental are available on the Amundi ETF website (www.amundietf.com).
Copies of the annual report, the Base Prospectus and its first Supplemental request at the Issuer's registered office, Palmerston House 2nd Floor, Fenian Street, Dublin 2, Ireland.
