Agfa-Gevaert Share buyback program – regulated information

Mortsel, Belgium – July 19, 2021 – 5:40 p.m. CET

Within the framework of the share buyback program which was announced in the press release of March 10, 2021, Agfa-Gevaert NV proceeded with the purchase of own shares on the market of Euronext Brussels.

The authorization to acquire own shares was granted to the Board of Directors by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of May 12, 2020.

Agfa-Gevaert NV has requested a financial intermediary to repurchase
Agfa-Gevaert shares for a maximum amount of 50,000,000 Euro on its behalf under the terms of an initial discretionary mandate agreement with validity until March 31, 2022, effective as from April 1, 2021.

As a result of a decision of the Board of Directors, the company, by notarial deed dated June 22, 2021, cancelled a total of 1,996,884 treasury shares.
This decision was taken in accordance with the authorization granted to the Board of Directors by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on May 12, 2020. As a consequence, the new number of outstanding shares (denominator) is now 165,754,306.

On July 16, 2021, the Agfa-Gevaert Group held 686,870 own shares, which represents 0.41% of the total number of shares of the Group.

Detailed operations per day:

Date Number of shares Average
price (€) 		Minimum
price (€) 		Maximum
price (€) 		Total
price (€)
           
July  12, 2021 38,000 3.9344 3.9250 3.9600 149,507.20
July  13, 2021 32,669 3.9457 3.9300 3.9550 128,902.07
July  14, 2021 14,549 3.9273 3.8850 3.9450 57,138.29
July  15, 2021 25,400 3.8786 3.8600 3.8950 98,516.44
July  16, 2021 34,759 3.8860 3.8700 3.9000 135,073.47
           
Total 145,377 3.9149     569,137.48

Since the beginning of the share buyback program until July 16th, 2021; the Agfa-Gevaert Group bought 2,683,754 own shares, representing 1.60% of the total outstanding shares on April 1, 2021.

About Agfa

The Agfa-Gevaert Group is a leading company in imaging technology and IT solutions with over 150 years of experience. The Group holds four divisions: Radiology Solutions, HealthCare IT, Digital Print & Chemicals and Offset Solutions. They develop, manufacture and market analogue and digital systems for the healthcare sector, for specific industrial applications and for the printing industry. In 2020, the Group realized a turnover of 1,709 million Euro.

Contact:

Johan Jacobs
Corporate Press Relations Manager
T +32 (0)3/444 80 15
E johan.jacobs@agfa.com

Attachment





