JCDecaux is partnering with Microsoft Research & Array of Things Team to launch an air sensor pilot using its Chicago street furniture program

Paris, July 19th, 2021 – JCDecaux SA (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announced that it has partnered with Microsoft Research’s Urban Innovation Group and the Array of Things team to launch an air quality sensor pilot on 100 bus shelters in Chicago, in order to monitor precisely air quality across the city and facilitate adapted environmental measures.

The World Health Organization estimates that 91% of the world’s population live in places where air quality exceeds guideline limits. Air pollution is a major concern for cities, given its consequences for human health and the environment. However, it is critical for urban areas to assess air quality on a real-time basis to be able to formulate policies to address these challenges. By using environmental sensors, cities can radically increase the geographic granularity of environmental sensing in support of creating solutions to improve everyday air quality in the urban environment for a variety of public health scenarios.

As a partner to 3,670 cities around the world, JCDecaux is innovating continuously not only to limit the environmental impact of its activities but also to develop solutions for sustainable cities. For its pilot program in Chicago, JCDecaux installed 100 air quality sensors on its bus shelters specially designed for the City by the architect Robert A.M. Stern, across the wards of Chicago, to measure and record air quality, temperature, and humidity across the city and throughout various weather conditions and seasonality.

With these environmental sensors, Chicago, a global smart city, will be able to collect precise data and fine tune with the objective of improving air quality and the quality of life of its inhabitants. The data will be accessible to the public on smartphones by scanning a QR code on each bus shelter referring to a website, designed by Microsoft Research, to provide the public with easily understood information from the air sensor data collected (at each location as well as in comparison to other locations: https://urban.microsoft.com/air/city/chicago).This information will also be fed into the Chicago Open Data portal: https://data.cityofchicago.org

