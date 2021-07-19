checkAd

Verimatrix Offers Much-Needed Scalability and Affordability for Digital TV Switchover Initiative in Nigeria

Regulatory News:

Verimatrix, (Paris:VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced that Renmore Partners, which was granted a license to offer an alternative, scalable set top box technology solution for the Nigerian digital switchover project, selected Verimatrix’s conditional access technology to offer Nigerians cost-effective at-home entertainment.

The digital switchover project aims to shift viewers from analog to digital technology. To date, the digital signal has been switched on in seven of the country’s states. Verimatrix technology has been successfully deployed and tested within set top boxes in numerous Nigerian cities, including the country’s capitol, Abuja, as well as Lagos and Jos.

“Verimatrix’s unmatched expertise in scalability and security serves as a powerful enabler for regions looking to make their long-awaited digital switchovers truly possible for the masses,” said Asaf Ashkenazi, Chief Operating Officer at Verimatrix. “We’re pleased to work with leading technology integrators such as Renmore Partners to impact the lives of so many.”

“The content protection technology that Verimatrix provides is a key component that makes this switchover from analog to digital TV possible,” said Zahid Mirza, the Group Chairman of Renmore Partners. “With deployments and tests that now successfully play all free TV channels in Nigeria, this switchover project greatly benefits from Verimatrix’s ability to make set top boxes and their integrated security technologies affordably priced. This success has potentially created more opportunities for Renmore Partners to work with Verimatrix in other regions of Africa and elsewhere.”

About Verimatrix
 Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com.

