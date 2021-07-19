checkAd

LUMIBIRD IN EXCLUSIVE BID TO BUY AREVA'S STAKE IN CILAS

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.07.2021, 17:45  |  15   |   |   

Lannion, 19/07/2021 – 17h45

LUMIBIRD IN EXCLUSIVE BID TO BUY AREVA'S STAKE IN CILAS

LUMIBIRD, the European leader for laser technologies, has signed an exclusive agreement with AREVA to acquire its 37% stake in CILAS. This acquisition will strengthen LUMIBIRD's key position in Europe in the defence and civil markets.

The complementary nature of the CILAS and LUMIBIRD technology portfolios will enable them to benefit from dual (civil and military) technological synergies and constitute an offer and development capacity in laser subsystems and components that is unrivalled in Europe, with the human, technical and industrial resources to best meet the expectations of industry players.

For Marc Le Flohic, CEO and founder of LUMIBIRD, "The acquisition of AREVA's stake in CILAS is a decisive strategic step in our merger project. It reinforces our vision of a sovereign industry in the field of lasers, based on agile industrial players capable of developing their technologies for the defence and space markets, as well as for many civil markets (aeronautics, industrial, medical…). This acquisition will allow the emergence of a new player of sufficient critical size to effectively serve the interests of the major French integrators as well as those of the European States. The completion of this transaction will pave the way for the acquisition of other European tech champions that could enrich and accelerate this development model. "

The acquisition, which is subject to the usual administrative authorisations, should be finalised in the next few days.

Next date: 2021 first-half revenues on July 26, 2021 (after close of trading)

LUMIBIRD is one of the world's leading specialists in lasers. With 50 years of experience and a mastering of solid state laser, laser diodes and fiber laser technologies, the Group designs, manufactures and markets high performance lasers for scientific (laboratories and universities), industrial (manufacturing, defense, Lidar sensors) and medical (ophthalmology, ultrasound diagnostic) markets.

Born from the combination of Keopsys Group with Quantel in October 2017, LUMIBIRD has more than 800 employees and over €126 million of consolidated revenues in 2020 and is present in Europe, America and Asia.

LUMIBIRD shares are listed on the Euronext Paris B Compartment. FR0000038242 – LBIRD    www.lumibird.com

Contacts

LUMIBIRD
Marc Le Flohic
Chairman and CEO
Tel. +33(0) 1 69 29 17 00
info@lumibird.com 		LUMIBIRD
Aude Nomblot-Gourhand
Secretary General – CFO
Tel. +33(0) 1 69 29 17 00
info@lumibird.com 		Calyptus
Mathieu Calleux
Investors Relations
Tel. +33(1) 53 65 37 91
lumibird@calyptus.net

 

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LUMIBIRD IN EXCLUSIVE BID TO BUY AREVA'S STAKE IN CILAS Lannion, 19/07/2021 – 17h45 LUMIBIRD IN EXCLUSIVE BID TO BUY AREVA'S STAKE IN CILAS LUMIBIRD, the European leader for laser technologies, has signed an exclusive agreement with AREVA to acquire its 37% stake in CILAS. This acquisition will …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nathalie ROOS, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos
Bone Therapeutics provides update on the progress of clinical studies
New data for Roche’s Hemlibra reinforce safety profile in people with haemophilia A
Ninety Day Survival Outcomes in COVID-19 ARDS Trial of Remestemcel-L Presented at ISCT Meeting on ...
Casino Group extends the maturity of its syndicated credit facility
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Scientific Article Covering Immune Modulating Interstitial Laser Thermotherapy by CLS’ Co-founder ...
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Announces New Board Member, Carolyn E. Taylor
Zoom to Acquire Five9
Pulse Oil Corp. Provides Operational Update
Titel
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
Critical Solutions, Inc (CSLI) /MKH Ventures Announces July Shareholder Updates of Key Holdings
Nathalie ROOS, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos
EssilorLuxottica and the FIA reinforce their commitment to promote good vision for safer roads
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board