Verisk Named One of UK’s Best Workplaces for Women for 2021

The UK Best Workplaces for Women list honours organisations that live up to their values with leaders making meaningful changes to improve their ability to recruit, retain and nurture top female employees. Those on the list recognise that women represent a valuable talent pool in an increasingly talent–constrained environment and foster a culture in which employees feel a strong sense of trust, fairness and wellbeing in their workplace.

LONDON, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global data analytics provider Verisk (NASDAQ: VRSK) has been honoured as one of the 2021 UK Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work. The award recognises Verisk as a workplace committed to ensuring employees are able to reach their full potential, no matter who they are or what they do.

Verisk supports female employees through groups such as the Verisk Women Network, which is dedicated to supporting one another at every stage of their career path, while building a community where women are empowered to be proactive in their careers and have access to leadership opportunities. The company has accelerated gender parity within its leadership and in the boardroom, with representation from four women on the board of 11 directors. Verisk also provides a wide array of wellness programs and resources to promote the physical, mental and financial wellbeing of employees.

Dianne Greene, Global Head of Inclusion, Diversity & Belonging at Verisk said: “We are honoured to be recognized as a best workplace for women. This recognition further fuels our efforts to ensure that women at Verisk are encouraged to thrive, lead innovation, reshape the industries we serve and propel our customers’ businesses forward.”

Verisk’s position on this prestigious list is driven by an employee engagement survey which measured the extent to which women across the organisation reported a consistently great workplace experience, considering factors such as their daily encounters of innovation, inclusivity, company values and the effectiveness of its leaders.

Verisk has also been recognised by Great Place to Work UK as a center for Excellence in Wellbeing, which evaluates employee experiences and views on work environment, financial security, mental and physical health, interpersonal relationships, work-life balance and fulfillment at work. In addition to the United Kingdom, Verisk earned Great Place to Work certifications in other locations around the world including the United States, India and Spain and was honored on the UK Best Workplaces and Spain Best Workplaces lists.