Holcim Ltd Report on Payments to Governments For the year ended December 31, 2020
Holcim Ltd
Report on Payments to Governments 2020
1 About this Report
Warning – This report only relates to the extractive operations and does not reflect total business of Holcim.
This report has been prepared in line with Chapter 10 of the EU Accounting Directive (2013/34/EU) and Article 6 of the EU Transparency Directive (2004/109/EC), as amended, which have been transposed in French legislation. Its publication aims to provide for enhanced transparency of payments made to governments in the context of extractive activities.
Article 42 1. of the Directive 2013/34/EU states that “Member States shall require large undertakings and all public-interest entities active in the extractive industry or the logging of primary forests to prepare and make public a report on payments made to governments on an annual basis.”
The provisions of this Directive are integrated in Article L.225-102-3 of the French Commercial Code.
Due to the listing of its shares on Euronext Paris, France, and the resulting requirement to comply with the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF), Holcim is required to disclose a consolidated report on payments to governments for the year 2020.
2 Basis of Preparation and Scope
Holcim Ltd as parent of the Group has prepared the report on a consolidated basis and reports the activity of any of its subsidiary undertakings that perform extractive operations.
Taxes, royalties, license fees, production entitlements and infrastructure improvements to governments are presented on a cash paid basis during the reporting period. In-kind payments are converted into monetary value at the date of settlement.
The report includes all payments to governments for activities which relate to exploration, prospection, discovery, development and extraction of minerals or other materials of each of our consolidated subsidiaries at the end of financial year 2020 for the 12-month period ended December 31, 2020.
Payments made to a government as a single payment or as a series of related payments of EUR 100’000 or more in the financial year 2020 form part of this report. Amounts in currencies other than Swiss Franc (presentation currency for this report) have been converted based on the average annual foreign exchange rates prevailing at December 31, 2020.
This report excludes payments by non-consolidated entities (such as those that are accounted for using the equity method) regardless of the amounts paid and also excludes payments to governments related to the processing, marketing and trading of any of our products. Equally, any donations made, for example in respect of social or community programs, are excluded.
Any payments not clearly related to extractive operations (e.g. income taxes) have been broken down by ratio to reflect the portion related to extractive operation only.
Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this report may not add up precisely to the totals provided.
Unless noted otherwise in the report, the following terms have the meanings noted below:
Government
Any national, regional or local authority of a EU Member State or of a third country. It includes a department, agency or other undertakings controlled by that authority.
Project
A project means the operational activities that are governed by a single contract, license, lease, concession or similar legal agreements and form the basis for payment liabilities with a government. Where multiple such agreements are substantially interconnected, these are considered a single project.
Production entitlements
Represents host government’s share of production. This payment is generally made in kind. It does not include the working interest production share of government-owned companies where said companies are acting as partners in a joint venture.
For the 12-month reporting period ending December 31, 2020, Holcim does not have any production entitlements to report.
Taxes
Represents taxes levied on the income, production or profits of a consolidated subsidiary, excluding taxes levied on consumption such as value added taxes, personal income taxes or sales taxes. These taxes are generally the portion related to extractive operations of income taxes paid in the consolidated statement of cash flows of Holcim. Payments in respect of social or community programs such as building / providing a hospital, or school are excluded.
Royalties
Represents the percentage of production payable to the owner of mineral rights.
Dividends
Represents dividends paid to a host government holding an interest in a consolidated entity. Dividends paid to a host government as an ordinary shareholder of our Group company are excluded as long as the dividends are paid to the government as a distribution from shares carrying the same rights as the other shareholders’ shares.
For the 12-month reporting period ending December 31, 2020, Holcim did not pay any dividends to any host government from shares carrying rights different than the rights of the remaining shares and therefore does not have any such dividends to report.
Bonuses
Represents bonuses paid for and in consideration of signature, discovery, production, awards, grants and transfers of extraction rights. This also includes bonuses related to achievement or failure to achieve certain production levels or certain targets, and discovery of additional mineral reserves/deposits.
For the 12-month reporting period ending December 31, 2020, Holcim does not have any bonuses to report.
Fees
Represents any consideration for licenses and/or concessions paid for access to the area where extractive operations are conducted.
Infrastructure improvements
Represents payments for local development, including the improvement of infrastructure, not directly necessary for the conduct of extractive operations but mandatory pursuant to the terms of a production sharing contract or to the terms of a law relating to Holcim's activities.
3 Consolidated overview
The consolidated overview discloses the sum of Holcim’s payments to governments related to extractive operations per Group region and per payment type. The overview is based on the location of the receiving government.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asia Pacific
|
38,755
|
71,549
|
11,425
|
1,345
|
123,073
|
Europe
|
40,581
|
23,455
|
5,419
|
|
69,455
|
Latin America
|
11,205
|
4,295
|
1,042
|
|
16,541
|
Middle East Africa
|
17,723
|
7,258
|
19,966
|
1,171
|
46,118
|
North America
|
105,826
|
3,974
|
3,047
|
|
112,846
|
Total 2020
|
214,090
|
110,530
|
40,898
|
2,516
|
368,034
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asia Pacific
|
34,253
|
87,775
|
15,906
|
1,286
|
139,220
|
Europe
|
51,892
|
20,970
|
7,549
|
|
80,412
|
Latin America
|
12,629
|
7,448
|
1,187
|
|
21,264
|
Middle East Africa
|
26,751
|
9,032
|
24,883
|
1,351
|
62,017
|
North America
|
57,431
|
4,112
|
8,912
|
715
|
71,170
|
Total 2019
|
182,956
|
129,338
|
58,438
|
3,352
|
374,083
4 Payments per government
This overview discloses the sum of Holcim’s payments to governments related to extractive operations in each country and per payment type, including details per location where applicable. The overview is based on the location of the receiving government.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asia Pacific
|
38,755
|
71,549
|
11,425
|
1,345
|
123,073
|
Australia
|
9,422
|
3,885
|
983
|
|
14,290
|
Balina Shire Council
|
|
|
|
|
|
Teven (Fox's) Quarry
|
|
104
|
|
|
104
|
Australian Taxation Office
|
|
|
|
|
|
Not attributable to projects
|
4,344
|
|
|
|
4,344
|
Gold Coast City Council
|
|
|
|
|
|
Not attributable to projects
|
|
|
336
|
|
336
|
Sunshine Coast Regional Council
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bli Bli Quarry
|
|
115
|
|
|
115
|
Department of Environment & Heritage
|
|
|
|
|
|
Not attributable to projects
|
|
|
176
|
|
176
|
Department of Agriculture Fisheries
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sunrock Quarry
|
|
2,015
|
|
|
2,015
|
Bli Bli Quarry
|
|
569
|
|
|
569
|
Department of Mines Industry Regulation
|
|
|
|
|
|
Newman Quarry
|
|
300
|
|
|
300
|
State Revenue Office of Victoria
|
|
|
|
|
|
Not attributable to projects
|
1,101
|
|
|
|
1,101
|
Office of State Revenue Queensland
|
|
|
|
|
|
Not attributable to projects
|
1,380
|
|
|
|
1,380
|
Revenue SA
|
|
|
|
|
|
Not attributable to projects
|
223
|
|
|
|
223
|
Water Corporation
|
|
|
|
|
|
Not attributable to projects
|
|
|
332
|
|
332
|
Roads and Maritime Services
|
|
|
|
|
|
Not attributable to projects
|
|
|
139
|
|
139
|
Queanbeyan City Council
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cooma Road Quarry
|
|
264
|
|
|
264
|
Department of State Development
|
|
|
|
|
|
Montacute Quarry
|
|
262
|
|
|
262
|
Department of Lands WA
|
|
|
|
|
|
Not attributable to projects
|
|
255
|
|
|
255
|
Office of State Revenue NSW
|
|
|
|
|
|
Not attributable to projects
|
2,375
|
|
|
|
2,375
|
Bangladesh
|
2,390
|
9,923
|
|
160
|
12,472
|
Government of Meghalaya
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shella, Meghalaya, India
|
|
9,923
|
|
160
|
10,083
|
Government of India
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shella, Meghalaya, India
|
2,390
|
|
|
|
2,390
|
China
|
2,660
|
|
|
|
2,660
|
Dujiangyan City Tax Service, State Taxation Administration
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dajianbao West Section Limestone Mine & Baiyian mudstone mine
|
2,445
|
|
|
|
2,445
|
Jiangyou City Tax Service, State Taxation Administration
|
|
|
|
|
|
Majiaoba Zhangbagou limestone mine
|
215
|
|
|
|
215
|
India - ACC
|
13,988
|
28,699
|
196
|
1,185
|
44,068
|
Government of India
|
|
|
|
|
|
Not attributable to projects
|
13,988
|
|
|
|
13,988
|
State Government of Jharkhand
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chaibasa Mines
|
|
490
|
|
|
490
|
State Government of Chhattisgarh
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jamul Mines
|
|
5,563
|
15
|
1,185
|
6,763
|
State Government of Odisha
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bargarh Mines
|
|
1,202
|
|
|
1,202
|
State Government of Tamilnadu
|
|
|
|
|
|
Madukkarai Mines
|
|
251
|
181
|
|
432
|
State Government of Himachal Pradesh
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gagal Mines
|
|
4,510
|
|
|
4,510
|
State Government of Maharashtra
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chanda Mines
|
|
3,601
|
|
|
3,601
|
State Government of Rajasthan
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lakheri Mines
|
|
1,439
|
|
|
1,439
|
State Government of Madhya Pradesh
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kymore Mines
|
|
4,285
|
|
|
4,285
|
State Government of Karnataka
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wadi Mines
|
|
7,359
|
|
|
7,359
|
India -Ambuja
|
9,940
|
28,439
|
10,245
|
|
48,625
|
Government of India
|
|
|
|
|
|
Not attributable to projects
|
8,651
|
|
|
|
8,651
|
Himachal Pradesh State Government
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kashlog and Mangoo Mines
|
|
8,327
|
|
|
8,327
|
Rajasthan State Government
|
|
|
|
|
|
Marwar Mundwa
|
1,289
|
36
|
21
|
|
1,345
|
RAS-1 and RAS-2 Mines
|
|
2,965
|
|
|
2,965
|
Maharashtra State Government
|
|
|
|
|
|
Various Limestone Mines(Maratha lime stone mines)
|
|
4,306
|
|
|
4,306
|
Gujarat State Government
|
|
|
|
|
|
Galm, RKBA, Sugala, Singsar
|
|
5,785
|
|
|
5,785
|
Chhattishgarh State Government
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gare Palma IV/8 Coal Mine,Rawan, Maldi Moper
|
|
7,020
|
10,225
|
|
17,245
|
New Zealand
|
355
|
603
|
|
|
957
|
Wellington City Council
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kiwi Point Quarry
|
|
603
|
|
|
603
|
New Zealand Inland Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
Not attributable to projects
|
355
|
|
|
|
355
|
Europe
|
40,581
|
23,455
|
5,419
|
|
69,455
|
Azerbaijan
|
516
|
|
|
|
516
|
Vergilər Nazirliyi yanında Bakı şəhəri Lokal Gəlirlər Departamenti
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shahgaya
|
516
|
|
|
|
516
|
Belgium
|
2,352
|
|
|
|
2,352
|
Administration communale de Lessine
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ermitage
|
273
|
|
|
|
273
|
Team Recettes Précompte Professionnel Mons 2
|
|
|
|
|
|
Obourg
|
1,813
|
|
|
|
1,813
|
Ministere Region Wallonne
|
|
|
|
|
|
Obourg
|
139
|
|
|
|
139
|
Recette Des Contributions Tournal 1
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gaurain Milueu
|
127
|
|
|
|
127
|
Bulgaria
|
2,080
|
|
1,477
|
|
3,557
|
National Revenue Agency
|
|
|
|
|
|
Not attributable to projects
|
2,080
|
|
|
|
2,080
|
Ministry of Energy
|
|
|
|
|
|
Not attributable to projects
|
|
|
1,477
|
|
1,477
|
Croatia
|
1,417
|
|
|
|
1,417
|
Ministarstvo financija
|
|
|
|
|
|
Not attributable to projects
|
1,417
|
|
|
|
1,417
|
Czech Republic
|
3,276
|
160
|
|
|
3,437
|
FU Libochovice
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cizkovice
|
3,276
|
|
|
|
3,276
|
Český báňský úřad
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cizkovice
|
|
160
|
|
|
160
|
France
|
6,959
|
372
|
|
|
7,331
|
ST découverte archéologique ABT
|
|
|
|
|
|
Not attributable to projects
|
422
|
|
|
|
422
|
Douane, service de la TGAP
|
|
|
|
|
|
Not attributable to projects
|
6,538
|
|
|
|
6,538
|
Commune de Hirtzfelden
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hirtzfelden
|
|
372
|
|
|
372
|
Germany
|
1,551
|
2,277
|
1,200
|
|
5,029
|
Gemeinde Zeithain
|
|
|
|
|
|
Zeihain
|
218
|
|
|
|
218
|
Verbandsgemeinde Jockgrim
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rheinzabern
|
2
|
109
|
|
|
111
|
Gemeinde Malsch
|
|
|
|
|
|
Malsch
|
|
196
|
|
|
196
|
Gemeinde Breitscheid
|
|
|
|
|
|
Medenbach
|
312
|
|
|
|
312
|
Finanzamt Gießen
|
|
|
|
|
|
Medenbach
|
360
|
|
|
|
360
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kreis Steinburg
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lägerdorf
|
|
|
123
|
|
123
|
Stadtverwaltung Friedrichsdorf
|
|
|
|
|
|
Saalburg
|
|
|
589
|
|
589
|
Gemeinde Dotternhausen
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dotternhausen
|
59
|
1,094
|
|
|
1,153
|
Landesamt fur Natur, Umwelt und Verbraucherschutz
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stenden, Vorst, Willich und Kaarst
|
|
|
303
|
|
303
|
Stadtverwaltung
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weil am Rhein
|
|
878
|
|
|
878
|
Landratsamt Zollernalbkreis
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balingen
|
|
|
185
|
|
185
|
Stadt Sehnde
|
|
|
|
|
|
Höver
|
123
|
|
|
|
123
|
Steuerkasse Hamburg
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beckum
|
478
|
|
|
|
478
|
Greece
|
334
|
2,940
|
124
|
|
3,398
|
FAE Athinon
|
|
|
|
|
|
Giali Industrial minerals- pumice
|
334
|
|
|
|
334
|
Municipality of Nisyros
|
|
|
|
|
|
Giali Industrial minerals- pumice
|
|
2,419
|
107
|
|
2,526
|
Municipality of Aliveri
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aliveri Aggregates
|
|
119
|
|
|
119
|
Aliveri Industial minerals
|
|
293
|
|
|
293
|
North Aegean District
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mytilini quarry
|
|
109
|
17
|
|
126
|
Italy
|
292
|
|
1,226
|
|
1,518
|
Comune Di Pioltello (MI)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pioltello
|
|
|
196
|
|
196
|
Comune Di Ternate (VA)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Faraona Ternate
|
292
|
|
163
|
|
455
|
Comune Di Travedona Monate (VA)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Faraona Travedona
|
|
|
203
|
|
203
|
Comune Di Peschiera Borromeo (MI)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cava Peschiera
|
|
|
329
|
|
329
|
Comune Di Bulciago (LC)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rio Gambaione
|
|
|
104
|
|
104
|
Comune Di Cassago (LC)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rio Gambaione
|
|
|
115
|
|
115
|
Parco Sud Pioltello/Peschiera
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pioltello/Peschiera
|
|
|
117
|
|
117
|
Moldova
|
943
|
|
|
|
943
|
Ministry of Finance - State Tax Service
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rezina
|
943
|
|
|
|
943
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Poland
|
2,261
|
4,312
|
531
|
|
7,105
|
Narodowy Fundusz Ochrony Środowiska i Gospodarki Wodnej
|
|
|
|
|
|
Not attributable to projects
|
|
1,789
|
|
|
1,789
|
Urząd Gminy Lipnica
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ostowite, Gliśno
|
|
364
|
|
|
364
|
Urzad Gminy Krzeszowice
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dubie
|
|
165
|
|
|
165
|
Urząd Gminy Wierzbica
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wierzbica
|
128
|
|
|
|
128
|
Urząd Marszałkowski Województwa Kujawsko-Pomorskiego
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kujawy
|
|
|
232
|
|
232
|
Starostwo Powiatowe Żnin
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kujawy
|
429
|
|
|
|
429
|
Regionalna Dyrekcja Lasów Państwowych Szczecinek
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ostrowite, Gliśno, Sępólno
|
|
|
138
|
|
138
|
Urząd Gminy Barcin
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kujawy
|
1,170
|
870
|
|
|
2,040
|
Urząd Gminy Morawica
|
|
|
|
|
|
Radkowice
|
197
|
|
|
|
197
|
Urzad Gminy Legnickie Pole
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lubień
|
|
129
|
|
|
129
|
Urzad Gminy Sitkówka Nowiny
|
|
|
|
|
|
Radkowice
|
140
|
284
|
|
|
424
|
Urzad Gminy Sulików
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sulików
|
198
|
168
|
|
|
366
|
Urząd Gminy Biały Bór
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sępólno
|
|
290
|
|
|
290
|
Urząd Gminy Małogoszcz
|
|
|
|
|
|
Małogoszcz
|
|
252
|
|
|
252
|
Regionalna Dyrekcja Lasów Państwowych Kraków
|
|
|
|
|
|
KOSD
|
|
|
162
|
|
162
|
Romania
|
3,279
|
2,759
|
131
|
|
6,170
|
Bugetul de Stat
|
|
|
|
|
|
Clay Qarry Stoenesti
|
10
|
197
|
|
|
206
|
Gypsum Quarry Boteni
|
6
|
87
|
|
|
93
|
Limestone Quarry Alesd - Subpiatra
|
29
|
834
|
|
|
863
|
Limestone Quarry CpLung - Mateias
|
45
|
1,114
|
|
|
1,159
|
Limestone Quarry Turda -Sandulesti
|
32
|
112
|
|
|
144
|
Marl Quarry Alesd - Hotar
|
11
|
201
|
|
|
212
|
Payments not attributable to projects
|
2,012
|
|
|
|
2,012
|
Pozz Quarry Alesd - Mirsid
|
2
|
|
|
|
2
|
Sand & Gravel Pit Corbii Mari
|
2
|
72
|
|
|
75
|
Sand & Gravel Pit Stancesti
|
7
|
143
|
|
|
149
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Limestone Quarry Alesd - Subpiatra
|
|
|
59
|
|
59
|
Bugetul local
|
|
|
|
|
|
Limestone Quarry Turda -Sandulesti
|
|
|
43
|
|
43
|
Pozz Quarry Alesd - Mirsid
|
|
|
14
|
|
14
|
Sand & Gravel Pit Corbii Mari
|
|
|
15
|
|
15
|
Ministerul Agriculturii si Dezvoltarii Rurale
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sand & Gravel Pit Corbii Mari
|
37
|
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payments not attributable to projects
|
1,087
|
|
|
|
1,087
|
Russia
|
1,226
|
|
608
|
|
1,834
|
Federal Tax Authority Kaluga Region
|
|
|
|
|
|
Borshevskiy
|
606
|
|
|
|
606
|
Federal Tax Authority of Karelia Republic
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bolshoy Massiv, Shokshinsky Kvartsit, Goloday Gora
|
155
|
|
|
|
155
|
Federal Tax Authority of Moscow Region
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prioksky
|
303
|
|
|
|
303
|
Federal Tax Authority of Saratov Region
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bolshevik
|
162
|
|
|
|
162
|
Federal Treasury of Moscow Region
|
|
|
|
|
|
Priokskiy
|
|
|
488
|
|
488
|
Federal Treasury of Saratov Region
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bolshevik
|
|
|
120
|
|
120
|
Serbia
|
1,097
|
366
|
121
|
|
1,584
|
Municipality of Beocin
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beocin
|
118
|
|
|
|
118
|
Marl Quarry Filijala
|
|
215
|
|
|
215
|
Municipality of Sremska Mitrovica
|
|
|
|
|
|
Limestone Quarry Mutalj
|
|
151
|
|
|
151
|
Ministry of Finance, Treasury and Administration Republic of Serbia
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beocin
|
979
|
|
121
|
|
1,100
|
Spain
|
385
|
|
|
|
385
|
Ayuntamiento de Carboneras
|
|
|
|
|
|
La Mezquita
|
385
|
|
|
|
385
|
Switzerland
|
1,516
|
9,379
|
|
|
10,895
|
Gemeinde Untersiggenthal
|
|
|
|
|
|
Siggenthal
|
|
124
|
|
|
124
|
Einwohnergemeinde Würenlingen
|
|
|
|
|
|
Würenlingen
|
|
431
|
|
|
431
|
Gemeinde Villigen
|
|
|
|
|
|
Siggenthal
|
|
877
|
|
|
877
|
Gemeinde Kirchberg
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kirchberg
|
|
508
|
|
|
508
|
Commune de Biere
|
|
|
|
|
|
Biere
|
|
254
|
|
|
254
|
Ville de Morges
|
|
|
|
|
|
Morges
|
|
103
|
|
|
103
|
Commune d'Eclépens
|
|
|
|
|
|
Eclépens
|
|
524
|
|
|
524
|
Gemeinde Würenlingen
|
|
|
|
|
|
Siggenthal
|
|
1,055
|
|
|
1,055
|
Gemeinde Büsingen
|
|
|
|
|
|
Schaffhausen
|
|
404
|
|
|
404
|
Gemeindeverwaltung Untervaz
|
|
|
|
|
|
Untervaz
|
|
5,099
|
|
|
5,099
|
Kantonales Steueramt Zürich
|
|
|
|
|
|
Not attributable to projects
|
1,133
|
|
|
|
1,133
|
Administration fiscale cantonale Genève
|
|
|
|
|
|
Not attributable to projects
|
257
|
|
|
|
257
|
Kantonales Steueramt Wallis
|
|
|
|
|
|
Not attributable to projects
|
126
|
|
|
|
126
|
United Kingdom
|
11,095
|
888
|
|
|
11,983
|
Her Majesty’s Revenue & Customs
|
|
|
|
|
|
Not attributable to projects
|
4434
|
|
|
|
4434
|
Central Bedfordshire Unitary Authority
|
|
|
|
|
|
Garside Sands
|
291
|
|
|
|
291
|
Her Majesty's Revenue & Customs (Corporation tax UK)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Not attributable to projects
|
1,197
|
|
|
|
1,197
|
Huntingdonshire District Council
|
|
|
|
|
|
Little Paxton
|
203
|
|
|
|
203
|
Sedgemoor District Council
|
|
|
|
|
|
Callow
|
249
|
|
|
|
249
|
Peterborough Unitary Authority
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pode Hole
|
225
|
|
|
|
225
|
Staffordshire Moorlands District Council
|
|
|
|
|
|
Caudlon Low and Cauldon cement works
|
171
|
|
|
|
171
|
Highland Unitary Authority
|
|
|
|
|
|
Glensanda
|
430
|
|
|
|
430
|
East Staffordshire District Council
|
|
|
|
|
|
Newbold & Uttoxeter
|
917
|
|
|
|
917
|
Blaby District Council
|
|
|
|
|
|
Croft
|
262
|
|
|
|
262
|
Plymouth Unitary Authority
|
|
|
|
|
|
Moorcroft
|
163
|
|
|
|
163
|
Mid Devon District Council
|
|
|
|
|
|
Westleigh
|
172
|
|
|
|
172
|
Lancaster County Council
|
|
|
|
|
|
Back Lane
|
181
|
|
|
|
181
|
Mendip District Council
|
|
|
|
|
|
Colemans & Torr
|
772
|
|
|
|
772
|
North Lanarkshire Council
|
|
|
|
|
|
Croy & Duntilland
|
172
|
|
|
|
172
|
Duntilland
|
|
326
|
|
|
326
|
North West Leicestershire District Council
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bardon Hill
|
998
|
|
|
|
998
|
East Lindsey District Council
|
|
|
|
|
|
Woodhall spa
|
117
|
|
|
|
117
|
The Crown Estate (Marine royalties)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shoreham & Portsmouth Wharf
|
|
562
|
|
|
562
|
Cotswold District Council
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kempsford
|
141
|
|
|
|
141
|
Latin America
|
11,205
|
4,295
|
1,042
|
|
16,541
|
Brazil
|
|
361
|
|
|
361
|
Agência Nacional de Mineração
|
|
|
|
|
|
Caaporã - Cajamar - Cantagalo
|
|
161
|
|
|
161
|
Montes Claros - Pedro Leopoldo - Prados - Mata do Ribeirão I - AAMR
|
|
200
|
|
|
200
|
Colombia
|
470
|
|
|
|
470
|
Secretaria de Hacienda de Nobsa
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nobsa
|
140
|
|
|
|
140
|
Direccion de Impuestos y aduanas nacionales
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nobsa
|
330
|
|
|
|
330
|
El Salvador
|
302
|
|
774
|
|
1,076
|
Local Governments - Metapán City Hall
|
|
|
|
|
|
El Colorado quarry
|
|
|
321
|
|
321
|
El Zapote quarry
|
|
|
206
|
|
206
|
La Esperanza quarry
|
|
|
248
|
|
248
|
Local Governments - Municipal Governments
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payments not atributable to projects
|
302
|
|
|
|
302
|
Ecuador
|
4,813
|
3,930
|
267
|
|
9,010
|
Internal Revenue Service-Central Tax Administration
|
|
|
|
|
|
Calicanto-Pastaza Macarena-La Victoria
|
|
|
119
|
|
119
|
Cenaca
|
|
3,811
|
97
|
|
3,908
|
C-Rios-Ventanas-Latacunga- PIFO
|
|
119
|
52
|
|
171
|
Not attributable to projects
|
4,813
|
|
|
|
4,813
|
Mexico
|
5,620
|
|
|
|
5,620
|
Tesorería del Gobierno de la Ciudad de México
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ciudad de México
|
213
|
|
|
|
213
|
Gobierno de Coahuila
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ramos Arizpe
|
690
|
|
|
|
690
|
Servicio de Administración Tributaria (SAT)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated
|
4,717
|
|
|
|
4,717
|
Middle East Africa
|
17,723
|
7,258
|
19,966
|
1,171
|
46,118
|
Algeria
|
3,746
|
3,539
|
9
|
1,171
|
8,465
|
Agence Nationale des activités minières
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ben aouda
|
|
116
|
|
|
116
|
Chouf Amar
|
|
1,201
|
|
|
1,201
|
Djemmoura
|
|
680
|
|
|
680
|
Guttaia
|
|
264
|
|
|
264
|
Not attributable to projects
|
|
241
|
9
|
264
|
513
|
Oued Sma
|
|
928
|
|
|
928
|
Sidi abdelkader
|
|
111
|
|
|
111
|
Trésor Public
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chouf Amar
|
|
|
|
394
|
394
|
Djemmoura
|
|
|
|
197
|
197
|
Oued Sma
|
|
|
|
316
|
316
|
Direction des grandes entreprises
|
|
|
|
|
|
Not attributable to projects
|
3,746
|
|
|
|
3,746
|
Egypt
|
12,970
|
|
15,054
|
|
28,023
|
National service / Army
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amounts paid to army for the explosion and raw material
|
|
|
15,054
|
|
15,054
|
Egyptian Tax authority
|
|
|
|
|
|
Not attributable to projects
|
12,970
|
|
|
|
12,970
|
Iraq
|
|
|
2,962
|
|
2,962
|
Federal Government of Iraq
|
|
|
|
|
|
Karbala Cement Manufacturing Ltd.(KCML) Clay & Limestone
|
|
|
1,904
|
|
1,904
|
Kurdistan Regional Government
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bazian Cement Company LTD. (BAZ) clay & Limestone
|
|
|
1,058
|
|
1,058
|
Jordan
|
|
508
|
|
|
508
|
Energy & Minerals Regulatory Commission
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarries of Rashadiya Plant
|
|
508
|
|
|
508
|
Kenya
|
374
|
|
1,061
|
|
1,435
|
Kenya revenue authority
|
|
|
|
|
|
Not attributable to projects
|
209
|
|
|
|
209
|
Ministry of Mining
|
|
|
|
|
|
Not attributable to projects
|
165
|
|
|
|
165
|
County Government of Kilifi
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vipingo
|
|
|
429
|
|
429
|
Mavoko sub county
|
|
|
|
|
|
Katani
|
|
|
117
|
|
117
|
County Government of Malindi
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vipingo
|
|
|
515
|
|
515
|
Nigeria
|
406
|
876
|
|
|
1,282
|
Ministry of Mines and Steel Development
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ewekoro
|
|
318
|
|
|
318
|
Mfamosing
|
|
558
|
|
|
558
|
Federal inland Revenue Service
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ashaka
|
406
|
|
|
|
406
|
Reunion
|
141
|
|
|
|
141
|
Tresor Public / CCIR
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beas Panon
|
141
|
|
|
|
141
|
South Africa
|
|
855
|
11
|
|
866
|
Ethekwini Municipality
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarry Durban Ridgeview
|
|
597
|
|
|
597
|
Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarry Electricity
|
|
259
|
11
|
|
270
|
Tanzania
|
|
307
|
599
|
|
907
|
Tanzania ports
|
|
|
|
|
|
Songwe 2
|
|
|
599
|
|
599
|
The mining commission
|
|
|
|
|
|
Songwe 2
|
|
307
|
|
|
307
|
Uganda
|
|
1,112
|
|
|
1,112
|
Uganda Revenue Authority
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hima & Dura
|
|
1,112
|
|
|
1,112
|
Zambia
|
86
|
60
|
270
|
|
416
|
Zambia Revenue Authority
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chilanga
|
86
|
60
|
|
|
146
|
City/District Council
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ndola/Chilanga
|
|
|
270
|
|
270
|
North America
|
105,826
|
3,974
|
3,047
|
|
112,846
|
Canada East
|
14,537
|
|
2,439
|
|
16,976
|
Canada Revenue Agency
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payments not attributable to projects
|
7,930
|
|
|
|
7,930
|
Ville de Montreal
|
|
|
|
|
|
Montreal Quarry (Road Fees)
|
661
|
|
|
|
661
|
Toronto Port Autority
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payments not attributable to projects
|
|
|
524
|
|
524
|
Ville de Ste-Adele
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ste-Adele Quarry (road fees)
|
206
|
|
|
|
206
|
Ontario Aggregates Resources Corporation
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bearbrook Quarry
|
178
|
|
|
|
178
|
Brechin Quarry
|
216
|
|
|
|
216
|
Dundas Quarry
|
246
|
|
|
|
246
|
Moodie Quarry
|
185
|
|
|
|
185
|
Payments not attributable to projects
|
1,844
|
|
|
|
1,844
|
Property #20 Pit
|
150
|
|
|
|
150
|
Ux. Side of Stouffville Pit
|
132
|
|
|
|
132
|
West Paris Ext
|
114
|
|
|
|
114
|
Woodstock Quarry
|
118
|
|
|
|
118
|
Hamilton-Oshawa Port Authority
|
|
|
|
|
|
Not attributable to projects
|
|
|
1,794
|
|
1,794
|
Ville de Gatineau
|
|
|
|
|
|
Klock Quarry (road fees)
|
199
|
|
|
|
199
|
Windsor Port Authority
|
|
|
|
|
|
Windsor Dock
|
|
|
121
|
|
121
|
Ville de Saint Gabriel
|
|
|
|
|
|
St. Constant (road fees)
|
320
|
|
|
|
320
|
Revenu Quebec
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payments not attributable to projects
|
1,594
|
|
|
|
1,594
|
Municipality of St-Gabriel
|
|
|
|
|
|
St.Gabriel Pit (raod fees)
|
445
|
|
|
|
445
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Canada West
|
24,141
|
3,974
|
608
|
|
28,723
|
Alberta Tax & Revenue Administration
|
|
|
|
|
|
Not Site Specific
|
5,025
|
|
|
|
5,025
|
Canada Revenue Agency
|
|
|
|
|
|
Not attributable to projects
|
15,451
|
|
|
|
15,451
|
Municipal District of Bighorn #8
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exshaw
|
1,769
|
|
|
|
1,769
|
City of Calgary
|
|
|
|
|
|
Spyhill
|
535
|
|
|
|
535
|
Stoney Trail
|
301
|
|
|
|
301
|
City of Pitt Meadows
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pitt River Quarry
|
22
|
|
608
|
|
630
|
City of Abbotsford
|
|
|
|
|
|
Abbotsford Sand & Gravel
|
35
|
221
|
|
|
256
|
Ward Road Quarry
|
15
|
216
|
|
|
230
|
Sturgeon County
|
|
|
|
|
|
Calahoo
|
154
|
|
|
|
154
|
Lac Ste Anne County
|
|
|
|
|
|
Onoway
|
296
|
|
|
|
296
|
Minister of Finance, Manitoba
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dawson Road
|
118
|
|
|
|
118
|
District of West Kelowna
|
|
|
|
|
|
Westbank
|
122
|
|
|
|
122
|
Minister of Finance, Alberta
|
|
|
|
|
|
BLV Stoney Trail
|
|
3,175
|
|
|
3,175
|
Minister of Finance, British Columbia
|
|
|
|
|
|
Texada Quarry
|
144
|
363
|
|
|
507
|
Lacombe County
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lacombe
|
154
|
|
|
|
154
|
US Cement
|
60,427
|
|
|
|
60,427
|
State of Indiana
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate Office
|
263
|
|
|
|
263
|
State of Tennessee
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate Office
|
576
|
|
|
|
576
|
State of North Carolina
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate Office
|
715
|
|
|
|
715
|
State of North Dakota
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate Office
|
299
|
|
|
|
299
|
State of Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate Office
|
1,418
|
|
|
|
1,418
|
State of Oregon
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate Office
|
162
|
|
|
|
162
|
State of Pennsylvania
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate Office
|
637
|
|
|
|
637
|
State of Ohio
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate Office
|
405
|
|
|
|
405
|
State of Michigan
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate Office
|
854
|
|
|
|
854
|
State of Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate Office
|
257
|
|
|
|
257
|
District of Columbia
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate Office
|
587
|
|
|
|
587
|
Wisconsin / City of LaCrosse
|
|
|
|
|
|
LaCrosse Terminal
|
113
|
|
|
|
113
|
Texas / Goose Creek CISD (Galena Park ISD)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Houston TER
|
614
|
|
|
|
614
|
Michigan / Alpena
|
|
|
|
|
|
Alpena Plant
|
811
|
|
|
|
811
|
State of Louisiana
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate Office
|
528
|
|
|
|
528
|
Missouri / St. Genevieve County
|
|
|
|
|
|
St. Genevieve Plant
|
3,775
|
|
|
|
3,775
|
Missouri / Ste. Genevieve County School Dstrict R-II
|
|
|
|
|
|
St. Genevieve Plant
|
188
|
|
|
|
188
|
Illinois / Cook County (Lyons)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chicago Summit Terminal
|
218
|
|
|
|
218
|
State of South Carolina
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate Office
|
470
|
|
|
|
470
|
State of Missouri
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate Office
|
158
|
|
|
|
158
|
State of Kentucky
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate Office
|
117
|
|
|
|
117
|
City of New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate Office
|
2,427
|
|
|
|
2,427
|
Utah / Morgan County
|
|
|
|
|
|
Devil's Slide Plant
|
781
|
|
|
|
781
|
New York / Coeymans, Town of
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ravena Plant
|
1,031
|
|
|
|
1,031
|
Wisconsin / Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
Milwaukee TER
|
181
|
|
|
|
181
|
State of Massachusetts
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate Office
|
113
|
|
|
|
113
|
Florida / Citrus County
|
|
|
|
|
|
Crystal River Quarry
|
118
|
|
|
|
118
|
Pennsylvania / Whitehall Township / Coplay School District
|
|
|
|
|
|
Whitehall Plant
|
188
|
|
|
|
188
|
Colorado / Fermount County
|
|
|
|
|
|
Portland Plant
|
1,840
|
|
|
|
1,840
|
Texas / Ellis County
|
|
|
|
|
|
Midlothian Plant
|
6,000
|
|
|
|
6,000
|
New York / Albany County / Town of Coeymans
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ravena Plant
|
231
|
|
|
|
231
|
Maryland / Washington County
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hagerstown Plant (SLC)
|
158
|
|
|
|
158
|
Texas / Harris County
|
|
|
|
|
|
Houston TER
|
346
|
|
|
|
346
|
South Carolina / Orangeburg County
|
|
|
|
|
|
Holly Hill Plant
|
4,675
|
|
|
|
4,675
|
Illinois / Cook County (Hyde Park)
|
|
|
|
|
|
South Chicago Terminal
|
226
|
|
|
|
226
|
Rhode Island / City of Providence
|
|
|
|
|
|
Providence Terminal
|
250
|
|
|
|
250
|
New York / NYC Department of Finance
|
|
|
|
|
|
College Point Terminal
|
278
|
|
|
|
278
|
Missouri / St. Genevieve County Comm. Services
|
|
|
|
|
|
St. Genevieve Plant
|
563
|
|
|
|
563
|
State of Mississippi
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate Office
|
128
|
|
|
|
128
|
South Carolina / South Carolina Tax Commission
|
|
|
|
|
|
Railcar Fleet
|
174
|
|
|
|
174
|
US Federal Government - Internal Revenue Service (IRS)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate Office
|
18,764
|
|
|
|
18,764
|
South Carolina / Charleston County
|
|
|
|
|
|
CHarleston TER (5505)
|
995
|
|
|
|
995
|
Illinois / Massac County
|
|
|
|
|
|
Joppa Plant
|
543
|
|
|
|
543
|
Missouri / Ste. Genevieve County Comm Devn't Fund
|
|
|
|
|
|
St. Genevieve Plant
|
375
|
|
|
|
375
|
New York / Ravena - Coeymans - Selkirk School District
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ravena Plant
|
2,188
|
|
|
|
2,188
|
Missouri / Ste. Genevieve County Dev't Economic Dev't Fund
|
|
|
|
|
|
St. Genevieve Plant
|
188
|
|
|
|
188
|
Oklahoma / Pontotoc County
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ada Plant
|
637
|
|
|
|
637
|
Alabama/ Mobile County
|
|
|
|
|
|
Theodore Plant
|
1,425
|
|
|
|
1,425
|
Michigan / MI Dept of Treasury
|
|
|
|
|
|
Alpena Plant
|
203
|
|
|
|
203
|
State of Alabama
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate Office
|
408
|
|
|
|
408
|
Michigan / Essexville
|
|
|
|
|
|
Essexville TER
|
132
|
|
|
|
132
|
Michigan / Alpena Township
|
|
|
|
|
|
Alpena Plant
|
112
|
|
|
|
112
|
Michigan / City of Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
Detroit Terminal
|
1,001
|
|
|
|
1,001
|
Indiana
|
|
|
|
|
|
East Chicago Granulation
|
359
|
|
|
|
359
|
New Jersey / City of Bayonne
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bayonne Terminal
|
230
|
|
|
|
230
|
US Aggregates
|
6,721
|
|
|
|
6,721
|
State of Pennsylvania
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate Office
|
322
|
|
|
|
322
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Maryland
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accokeek Sand & Gravel
|
145
|
|
|
|
145
|
Kirby Sand & Gravel
|
137
|
|
|
|
137
|
Rockville Quarry
|
403
|
|
|
|
403
|
Sparrows Point
|
151
|
|
|
|
151
|
Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ambrose Sand & Gravel
|
142
|
|
|
|
142
|
Celburne Sand & Gravel
|
176
|
|
|
|
176
|
Dallas RMX
|
137
|
|
|
|
137
|
Denton RMX
|
117
|
|
|
|
117
|
McKinney RMX
|
249
|
|
|
|
249
|
Plano RMX
|
117
|
|
|
|
117
|
Roanoke RMX
|
124
|
|
|
|
124
|
Rosser Sand & Gravel
|
136
|
|
|
|
136
|
Spring A RMX
|
132
|
|
|
|
132
|
Illinois
|
|
|
|
|
|
Algonquin Sand & Gravel
|
126
|
|
|
|
126
|
Elburn Sand & Gravel
|
338
|
|
|
|
338
|
Fox River Quarry
|
190
|
|
|
|
190
|
Joliet Quarry
|
151
|
|
|
|
151
|
McHenry Sand & Gravel
|
253
|
|
|
|
253
|
Massachusetts
|
|
|
|
|
|
Littleton Quarry
|
259
|
|
|
|
259
|
Stoughton Asphalt Plant
|
121
|
|
|
|
121
|
Swampscott Quarry
|
321
|
|
|
|
321
|
Taunton Quarry
|
113
|
|
|
|
113
|
Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
Denver RMX
|
148
|
|
|
|
148
|
Morrison Quarry
|
430
|
|
|
|
430
|
Platte Valley Sand & Gravel
|
198
|
|
|
|
198
|
Nevada
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sloan Quarry
|
263
|
|
|
|
263
|
District of Columbia
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ft Totten RMX
|
297
|
|
|
|
297
|
Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
Larson Quarry
|
148
|
|
|
|
148
|
Nelson Sand & Gravel
|
195
|
|
|
|
195
|
West Virginia
|
|
|
|
|
|
Millville Quarry
|
253
|
|
|
|
253
|
Louisiana
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Rivers Quarry
|
121
|
|
|
|
121
|
South Carolina
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taylor St RMX
|
120
|
|
|
|
120
|
Kentucky
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Rivers Quarry
|
188
|
|
|
|
188
