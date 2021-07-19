checkAd

OSE Immunotherapeutics Announces Voluntary Pause of Enrollment in the CoVepiT Phase 1 Study

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.07.2021, 18:00  |  28   |   |   

Regulatory News:

OSE Immunotherapeutics SA (Paris:OSE) (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnémo: OSE) today announced a voluntary and temporary pause of enrollment and dosing in its ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial for CoVepiT, the company’s investigational prophylactic COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

OSE Immunotherapeutics notified the Belgian Health Authorities that the Company is voluntarily pausing its Phase 1 clinical study of CoVepiT in healthy volunteers. This pause was decided after receiving a preliminary update by the trial’s principal investigator at the Center for Vaccinology, Ghent University, regarding a limited number of Grade 1 and one Grade 2 adverse events, in particular, persistent nodules around injection points (subcutaneous, with no pain, no inflammation, no fever, no impact on everyday life and without any systemic symptoms). Out of an abundance of caution, and in agreement with the independent Safety Monitoring Committee (SMC), the Company has decided to voluntarily pause dosing in its ongoing clinical study and assess the evolution of these nodules before determining the best way forward for this product and its target population. The Company will carefully review all available data to determine the future clinical development strategy of CoVepiT.

"As always, patient safety and wellbeing is our utmost priority, and we are working to resolve this unfortunate trial delay,” stated Alexis Peyroles, CEO of OSE Immunotherapeutics. “We will maintain an open dialogue with the SMC and with the trial’s principal investigator at the University of Ghent on the modalities to resume the clinical development of CoVepiT. In an ever-changing COVID-19 vaccine environment, where multiple lines of defences could be useful, in particular, for populations at higher risk, we believe it is valuable to have a candidate targeting 11 viral proteins and designed to cover all initial and new emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants."

About CoVepiT

CoVepiT is a next-generation multi-target, multi-variant vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 designed to generate robust CD8 T cell responses and supported by Bpifrance1,2 and in clinical Phase 1 (EudraCT 2021-000572-11 and clinicaltrials.gov identifier: NCT04885361). The study seeks to assess CD8+ T Cell responses to spike and additional non-spike antigens from SARS-CoV-2 with aim of augmenting clinical protection against spike variants of concern. The vaccine candidate was designed using optimized epitopes selected after screening more than 67,000 global SARS-CoV-2 genomes, as well as those of previous human-infective CoVs, SARS and MERS, to identify vaccine targets with the lowest chance of natural mutation. Targeting 11 virus proteins including Spike, M, N and several nonstructural proteins, this second-generation vaccine covers all initial and novel SARS-CoV-2 variants identified globally to date. In preclinical testing, CoVepiT demonstrated the ability to activate T cell defenses through CD8 T-cell multi-epitope responses for long-term T memory cell immunity.

Seite 1 von 4
OSE Immunotherapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OSE Immunotherapeutics Announces Voluntary Pause of Enrollment in the CoVepiT Phase 1 Study Regulatory News: OSE Immunotherapeutics SA (Paris:OSE) (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnémo: OSE) today announced a voluntary and temporary pause of enrollment and dosing in its ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial for CoVepiT, the company’s investigational …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Releases Letter to Shareholders
BioNTech to Acquire Kite’s Neoantigen TCR Cell Therapy R&D Platform and Manufacturing Facility in ...
New Data for Genentech’s Hemlibra (emicizumab-kxwh) Reinforce Safety Profile in People With ...
Velodyne Lidar Announces Leadership Transition
Ingersoll Rand Confirms All-Cash Private Offer Made to SPX Flow
Merchants & Marine Bancorp Releases Earnings
FREYR Advances Clean Battery Cell Production in Norway with Customer Qualification Plant Final ...
Only at Applebee’s Get a FREE* Movie Ticket to See Disney’s Jungle Cruise for the Ultimate ...
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Alibaba Group Will Announce June Quarter 2021 Results on August 3, 2021
Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Hecla Announces Q2 2021 Production
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
CytRx Corporation Enters Into Securities Purchase Agreement for $10 Million With Healthcare-Focused ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.07.21OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives a €10 Million Payment Corresponding to the First Tranche of the Financing Granted by the European Investment Bank
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.06.21OSE Immunotherapeutics Announces Manufacturing Agreement with Cenexi for Clinical Batches of CoVepiT, OSE’s Multi-Target Second-Generation COVID-19 Vaccine
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.06.21OSE Immunotherapeutics Reports on its 2021 Virtual Combined General Shareholder’s Meeting
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten