SpineGuard Announces Its Inclusion as Consortium Member of the Horizon 2020 Project FAROS (Functional Accurate RObotic Surgery)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.07.2021, 18:00  |  31   |   |   

Regulatory News:

SpineGuard (FR0011464452 – ALSGD), an innovative company that deploys its DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) sensing technology to secure and streamline the placement of bone implants, announced today that it has joined the project FAROS with full status. As such SpineGuard will be co-recipient of the Horizon 2020 EC funding and will be interacting and collaborating closely with all consortium partners.

Stéphane Bette, cofounder and deputy CEO of SpineGuard, declares: "SpineGuard is very proud of its upgraded status from provider of the DSG guidance technology for the surgical robot to a full-fledged member of the consortium. We are grateful to the university members of the consortium, who promoted our new position upon the EU authorities, as well as to the EU for supporting the strengthened synergy. Our seat in the consortium will allow us to participate in the full design of the robotic platform and to exchange more innovations with the other members. We will dedicate our share of the EU funding to recruit specialized engineers in order to increase our contribution to the project and to strengthen the robotic know-how within SpineGuard."

Emmanuel Vander Poorten, associate professor at KU Leuven’s Robot-Assisted Surgery group and coordinator of the FAROS project, adds: "We are delighted to welcome SpineGuard in the heart of our consortium. SpineGuard has been our major inspiration to start with, offering a living example of how added value can be created by deeply integrated sensing right into surgical tools. The importance of including a partner with such industrial experience and proven excellence into FAROS, a project that is all about real-time multi-modal sensing and how to take advantage of it through robotics, can hardly be overestimated. This injection of expertise and market-orientation significantly boosts our expectations to successfully translate FAROS’ core technologies to the market. We are enthusiastic to be able to work with the team of Stéphane Bette and Thibault Chandanson as we seek to establish a shorter-term and stronger impact in the field. Through this cooperation we can seriously push to raise the level of accuracy and safety in today’s spine surgery."

