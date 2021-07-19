checkAd

Fortune and Great Place to Work Name Roblox One of the 2021 Best Workplaces for Millennials

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.07.2021, 18:00  |  16   |   |   

Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine have honored Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces for Millennials. This is Roblox’s first time being named to this prestigious list—the company previously appeared on several Best Workplaces in the Bay Area lists. Earning a spot means that Roblox is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

The Best Workplaces for Millennials award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 5.3 million current employees. In that survey, 94% of Roblox’s employees, the majority of the team in the millennial demographic, said Roblox is a great place to work. This number is 35% higher than the average U.S. company.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Roblox Corp!
Long
Basispreis 69,54€
Hebel 12,43
Ask 0,86
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 89,09€
Hebel 7,76
Ask 0,85
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

“Our team, which is 80% in engineering and product, is solving a unique and exciting set of technical challenges as we build our vision of the metaverse connecting billions of people,” said Barbara Messing, Chief Marketing & People Experience Officer at Roblox. “In addition to our mission that draws top talent in, we continuously foster our strong Inventor Culture and invest in programs, benefits, and learning opportunities to create an environment where every individual can thrive, and we are thrilled with our employees’ recognition of these efforts.”

The Best Workplaces for Millennials list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified organization.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

“The Best Workplaces for Millennials treat their employees like people, not just employees,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “These companies foster caring and respect for one another, at every level of the organization. The result is millennial employees who say they look forward to coming to work and – as our research says – are 50 times more likely to stay a long time.”

Earlier this year, Roblox was named one of the Best Workplaces in the Bay Area based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified organizations. Roblox also was ranked as a Best Workplace in 2019 and 2020 by Great Place to Work and Fortune.

About Roblox

Roblox’s (NYSE: RBLX) mission is to build a human co-experience platform that enables shared experiences among billions of users. Every day, tens of millions of people around the world have fun with friends as they explore millions of immersive digital experiences. All of these experiences are built by the Roblox community, made up of over eight million creators. We believe in building a safe, civil, and diverse community—one that inspires and fosters creativity and positive relationships between people around the world. For more information, please visit corp.roblox.com.

About the Best Workplaces for Millennials

Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces for Millennials by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 5.3 million employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index survey. Read the full methodology.

To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

ROBLOX and the Roblox logo are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Roblox Corporation in the United States and other countries. 2021 Roblox Corporation. All rights reserved.

Roblox Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fortune and Great Place to Work Name Roblox One of the 2021 Best Workplaces for Millennials Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine have honored Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces for Millennials. This is Roblox’s first time being named to this prestigious list—the company previously appeared on several Best Workplaces …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Releases Letter to Shareholders
BioNTech to Acquire Kite’s Neoantigen TCR Cell Therapy R&D Platform and Manufacturing Facility in ...
New Data for Genentech’s Hemlibra (emicizumab-kxwh) Reinforce Safety Profile in People With ...
Velodyne Lidar Announces Leadership Transition
Ingersoll Rand Confirms All-Cash Private Offer Made to SPX Flow
Merchants & Marine Bancorp Releases Earnings
FREYR Advances Clean Battery Cell Production in Norway with Customer Qualification Plant Final ...
Only at Applebee’s Get a FREE* Movie Ticket to See Disney’s Jungle Cruise for the Ultimate ...
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Alibaba Group Will Announce June Quarter 2021 Results on August 3, 2021
Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Hecla Announces Q2 2021 Production
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
CytRx Corporation Enters Into Securities Purchase Agreement for $10 Million With Healthcare-Focused ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06.07.21Roblox Partners With Sony Music Entertainment to Bring Their Artists Into the Metaverse
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.07.21Wie „Stranger Things“ eine neue Welt für Roblox eröffnen könnte
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
27.06.215 aussichtsreiche Aktien für Investoren, die mit Wachstumswerten diversifizieren wollen
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
22.06.21Stranger Things Branded World Launches in the Roblox Metaverse
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten