Leasinvest Real Estate Extraordinary general meeting of 19 July 2021 – renunciation of REIT (GVV/SIR) status – business combination with Extensa – new denominator

Business combination with Extensa Group

Leasinvest Real Estate (the "Company") announced on 12 May 2021 its intention to become an integrated real estate group through a business combination with Extensa Group ("Extensa") and giving up the REIT (GVV/SIR) Status.

On 19 July 2021, the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of the Company (the "EGM") approved all decisions submitted to it, including the contribution in kind of the shares in Extensa and the shares in Leasinvest Real Estate Management NV ("LREM"), the former manager of the Company, by Ackermans & van Haaren. The contributions represent a combined contribution value of EUR 293,433,036 and were contributed in exchange for the issue of 4,075,458 new shares in Leasinvest Real Estate to Ackermans & van Haaren. This resulted in a capital increase of EUR 44,819,454.77 from the Company.

The contribution of the shares in Extensa is part of the Company's intention to transform the Company into a listed mixed real estate player through a business combination with Extensa, which invests in real estate on the one hand and develops real estate on the other hand to either sell or hold in portfolio.

This new business model implies a number of fundamental changes from the framework in which the Company operated in the past. The EGM has therefore decided to voluntarily waive the status of public regulated real estate company (and the associated tax regime). In addition, the EGM has decided to transform the Company into a public limited company with (collegiate) board of directors under the CCA.

For more information on the new structure, we refer to the press releases published on 12 May and 18 June 2021 (https://leasinvest.be/media/documents/2021_05_12_LRE_Growth_story_ENG_ ... and (https://leasinvest.be/media/documents/2021_06_18_Press_release_convoca ...)

In the context of the application for admission to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels of the shares issued as a result of the aforementioned contributions to the Company's capital, a prospectus should be drawn up to be approved by the FSMA. The prospectus is expected to be made available on 21 July 2021 on the Company's website (https://leasinvest.be/en/investor-relations/prospectus/).

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF 19 JULY 2021

Minutes of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of 19 July 2021

The minutes of the EGM held on 19 July 2021 are available on the Company's website. On the occasion of this EGM, the following items on the agenda were approved by the shareholders of the Company:

