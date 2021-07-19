Santa Clara, California, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



What: Andes Technology Corp. will participate in the RISC-V Forum: Embedded Technologies. The event will detail code optimization, Embedded ABI (EABI), packed-SIMD, and fast interrupts. It will also describe RISC-V embedded technologies in the automotive industry, medical equipment, communications, graphic cards, and in disk drives.

Who: John Min, Andes Technology Corp.'s Director of FAE and specialist in Microprocessor based SOCs. He has architectural expertise managing trade-offs in power, size and performance for customizable and standard processors designs. He is experienced in CPU SoCs design using standard RISC-V and Custom Media Processor at Andes, as well as previously at SiFive, MIPS, Imagination Technologies, Agilent/HP, and LG Semicon.