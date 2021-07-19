checkAd

AB Science announces the publication of new survival data showing that masitinib extended survival in ALS by 25 months relative to placebo

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.07.2021, 18:12  |  50   |   |   

PRESS RELEASE

LONG-TERM FOLLOW-UP OF 75 MONTHS SHOWED THAT MASITINIB EXTENDED SURVIVAL IN AMYOTROPHIC LATERAL SCLEROSIS BY 25 MONTHS RELATIVE TO PLACEBO, PROVIDED THAT TREATMENT STARTS EARLY IN DISEASE COURSE.

PUBLICATION OF LONG-TERM FOLLOW-UP SURVIVAL DATA IN THE PEER-REVIEWED JOURNAL THERAPEUTIC ADVANCES IN NEUROLOGICAL DISORDERS

Paris, 19 July, 2021, 6pm CET

AB Science SA (Euronext - FR0010557264 - AB) today announced publication of a paper titled ‘Long-term Survival Analysis of Masitinib in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis’ in the peer-reviewed journal Therapeutic Advances in Neurological Disorders (TAND) [1]. The publication represents completely new data reporting long-term survival analysis of masitinib as an add-on therapy to riluzole in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) from the randomized clinical trial AB10015 [2].

This article and its accompanying online supplemental material are freely accessible online from the journal website: https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/17562864211030365

The survival analysis followed all patients originally randomized in study AB10015 for an average duration of 75 months from the date of diagnosis. In ALS patients with mild or moderate disease severity at baseline, it was seen that treatment with 4.5 mg/kg/day masitinib (n=50) as an add-on to standard riluzole prolonged survival by 25 months relative to those treated with riluzole alone (n=63) (median OS of 69 versus 44 months, respectively, P=0.037) with a 44% reduced risk of death. People with mild or moderate ALS comprised patients that had not suffered a complete loss or severe impairment of ALSFRS-related functionality at the time of masitinib treatment initiation (i.e., patients with a score of at least 2 on each ALSFRS-R individual component). This population corresponds closely to the patient cohort enrolled in confirmatory phase 3 study, AB19001.

Dr. Jesús S. Mora M.D., Director of the ALS Unit at Hospital San Rafael, Madrid, and senior author of this article commented: “This publication represents another significant scientific milestone in the search for a new treatment in ALS. The magnitude of this observed survival signal for masitinib as compared with placebo is very encouraging and data from study AB10015 have now demonstrated a consistently significant treatment effect in terms of overall survival, hazard ratio, slowed rate of functional decline, and slowed deterioration in respiratory function and quality-of-life.

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AB Science announces the publication of new survival data showing that masitinib extended survival in ALS by 25 months relative to placebo PRESS RELEASE LONG-TERM FOLLOW-UP OF 75 MONTHS SHOWED THAT MASITINIB EXTENDED SURVIVAL IN AMYOTROPHIC LATERAL SCLEROSIS BY 25 MONTHS RELATIVE TO PLACEBO, PROVIDED THAT TREATMENT STARTS EARLY IN DISEASE COURSE. PUBLICATION OF LONG-TERM …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nathalie ROOS, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos
Bone Therapeutics provides update on the progress of clinical studies
New data for Roche’s Hemlibra reinforce safety profile in people with haemophilia A
Ninety Day Survival Outcomes in COVID-19 ARDS Trial of Remestemcel-L Presented at ISCT Meeting on ...
Casino Group extends the maturity of its syndicated credit facility
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Zoom to Acquire Five9
California’s NCTD exercises options to add 50 more NFI low-emission Xcelsior CNG buses in North ...
Scientific Article Covering Immune Modulating Interstitial Laser Thermotherapy by CLS’ Co-founder ...
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Announces New Board Member, Carolyn E. Taylor
Titel
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
Critical Solutions, Inc (CSLI) /MKH Ventures Announces July Shareholder Updates of Key Holdings
Nathalie ROOS, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos
EssilorLuxottica and the FIA reinforce their commitment to promote good vision for safer roads
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board