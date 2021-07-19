AB Science announces the publication of new survival data showing that masitinib extended survival in ALS by 25 months relative to placebo

LONG-TERM FOLLOW-UP OF 75 MONTHS SHOWED THAT MASITINIB EXTENDED SURVIVAL IN AMYOTROPHIC LATERAL SCLEROSIS BY 25 MONTHS RELATIVE TO PLACEBO, PROVIDED THAT TREATMENT STARTS EARLY IN DISEASE COURSE .

Paris, 19 July, 2021, 6pm CET

AB Science SA (Euronext - FR0010557264 - AB) today announced publication of a paper titled ‘Long-term Survival Analysis of Masitinib in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis’ in the peer-reviewed journal Therapeutic Advances in Neurological Disorders (TAND) [1]. The publication represents completely new data reporting long-term survival analysis of masitinib as an add-on therapy to riluzole in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) from the randomized clinical trial AB10015 [2].

This article and its accompanying online supplemental material are freely accessible online from the journal website: https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/17562864211030365

The survival analysis followed all patients originally randomized in study AB10015 for an average duration of 75 months from the date of diagnosis. In ALS patients with mild or moderate disease severity at baseline, it was seen that treatment with 4.5 mg/kg/day masitinib (n=50) as an add-on to standard riluzole prolonged survival by 25 months relative to those treated with riluzole alone (n=63) (median OS of 69 versus 44 months, respectively, P=0.037) with a 44% reduced risk of death. People with mild or moderate ALS comprised patients that had not suffered a complete loss or severe impairment of ALSFRS-related functionality at the time of masitinib treatment initiation (i.e., patients with a score of at least 2 on each ALSFRS-R individual component). This population corresponds closely to the patient cohort enrolled in confirmatory phase 3 study, AB19001.

Dr. Jesús S. Mora M.D., Director of the ALS Unit at Hospital San Rafael, Madrid, and senior author of this article commented: “This publication represents another significant scientific milestone in the search for a new treatment in ALS. The magnitude of this observed survival signal for masitinib as compared with placebo is very encouraging and data from study AB10015 have now demonstrated a consistently significant treatment effect in terms of overall survival, hazard ratio, slowed rate of functional decline, and slowed deterioration in respiratory function and quality-of-life.”