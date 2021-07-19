checkAd

Enerkon Solar International (ENKS) Announces Signing of Major MOU with International Financial Group

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.07.2021, 18:11  |  50   |   |   

New York, New York, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Enerkon Solar International (OTC: ENKS) Announces Signing of Major MOU with International Financial Group and other Significant Commercial Events related to the Chairman Trip to Turkey and now Cyprus.

Today, the chairman Mr. Benjamin Ballout states that a MOU was signed to support a new international joint venture between US Institutional Capital Investments LLC including all affiliated entities and Mr.  Huseyin Burak Erten its chairman - our agreements include joint securitization, trade finance support facilities for companies in Turkey, development of a SPAC for the commercialization of Patents and Trademarks of ENKS.

“The Signed Agreement between the parties includes joint support for a humanitarian ship and Aid Project with lobby to the United States Government and others, providing a global platform to further our philanthropic and humanitarian work in addition to our profit-oriented companies”

US Institutional Capital Investments will support and participate in joint solar/hydrogen projects in the green energy sphere - telecom - defense – biotech, Agri-tech, quantum-tech and others rendering securitization together in the Bond Market and others, financial and technical support, as well as Government Lobby, where needed, together with ENKS and Diplomatic Trade – (A Government relations company held by Mr. Ballout – ENKS Company Chairman)

“Today marked a historic day, memorializing the great and valuable joint venture between our groups of companies to form a true international powerhouse, of financial service, energy, technology and bioscience companies, unique to our modern times”

In other News, Mr. Burak Erten has been appointed today to a special advisory Board position with ENKS and as Vice President of new technology, in furtherance of our mutual aspirations

“In addition to the Valuable and Important MOU signed today creating a truly diverse finance and investment group of companies – we are I final talks with members of the Turkish Defense Department to establish a new company between ENKS New Technologies Division and The new SPV which may be call the Turkish American Defense and Technology Holdings company – in order to support the commercialization of US/Turkish Drone Technologies – Wireless No Lethal Weapon Systems for Police and Military as well as other activities – including the commercialization and implementation of the company’s  Patent Pend, Al- Ox Fuel Cell Battery, for the EV Industry, as a potential replacement for Lithium – which could be a disruptive technology and commercial action benefiting the company for decades to come – and the aim of the SPV will be to also promote the instillation of this new Fuel Cell Battery into Military and commercial vehicles of all types for which may be able to operate with them – including but not limited to Land, Marine and Airborne Vehicle – and once the Agreements are signed early next week we shall publicize the scope and value for the public to consider follow our progress in this sphere”  

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Enerkon Solar International (ENKS) Announces Signing of Major MOU with International Financial Group New York, New York, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Today, Enerkon Solar International (OTC: ENKS) Announces Signing of Major MOU with International Financial Group and other Significant Commercial Events related to the Chairman Trip to Turkey …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nathalie ROOS, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos
Bone Therapeutics provides update on the progress of clinical studies
New data for Roche’s Hemlibra reinforce safety profile in people with haemophilia A
Ninety Day Survival Outcomes in COVID-19 ARDS Trial of Remestemcel-L Presented at ISCT Meeting on ...
Casino Group extends the maturity of its syndicated credit facility
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Zoom to Acquire Five9
California’s NCTD exercises options to add 50 more NFI low-emission Xcelsior CNG buses in North ...
Scientific Article Covering Immune Modulating Interstitial Laser Thermotherapy by CLS’ Co-founder ...
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Announces New Board Member, Carolyn E. Taylor
Titel
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
Critical Solutions, Inc (CSLI) /MKH Ventures Announces July Shareholder Updates of Key Holdings
Nathalie ROOS, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos
EssilorLuxottica and the FIA reinforce their commitment to promote good vision for safer roads
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board