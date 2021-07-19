checkAd

Shareholder Alert Robbins LLP is Investigating EBIX, Inc. (EBIX) for Shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.07.2021, 18:22  |  35   |   |   

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating EBIX, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX) to determine whether certain Ebix officers and directors violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and breached their fiduciary duties to the Company. Ebix supplies infrastructure exchanges to the insurance, financial, travel, cash remittances, and healthcare industries.

If you suffered a loss due to Ebix, Inc.'s misconduct, click here.

Ebix, Inc. (EBIX) Misled Shareholders About the Adequacy of its Internal Controls Over Financial Reporting

According to a complaint filed against the Company, on February 19, 2021, after the market closed, Ebix revealed that its independent auditor, RSM US LLP, resigned because it was unable "to obtain sufficient appropriate evidence that would allow it to evaluate the business purpose of significant unusual transactions that occurred in the fourth quarter of 2020" related to the Company's business gift card business in India. RSM also stated that the Company's "internal control over financial reporting was not effective as of December 31, 2020 due to the identification of material weaknesses" related to Ebix's failure to design controls "over the gift or prepaid card revenues transaction cycle sufficient to prevent or detect a material misstatement." Further, Ebix and RSM disagreed over the accounting treatment of $30 million that had been transferred into a commingled trust account of Ebix's outside counsel in December 2020. On this news, Ebix shares fell over $20, or approximately 40%, on February 22, 2021, and have yet to regain their lost value.

Ebix, Inc. (EBIX) shareholders have options. If you would like more information regarding your rights, please contact Lauren Levi at (800) 350-6003 or llevi@robbinsllp.com, or via our Shareholder Information Form.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. To be notified if a class action against Ebix, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts about companies engaged in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Ebix Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Shareholder Alert Robbins LLP is Investigating EBIX, Inc. (EBIX) for Shareholders Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating EBIX, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX) to determine whether certain Ebix officers and directors violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and breached their fiduciary duties to the Company. Ebix …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Releases Letter to Shareholders
BioNTech to Acquire Kite’s Neoantigen TCR Cell Therapy R&D Platform and Manufacturing Facility in ...
New Data for Genentech’s Hemlibra (emicizumab-kxwh) Reinforce Safety Profile in People With ...
Ingersoll Rand Confirms All-Cash Private Offer Made to SPX Flow
Velodyne Lidar Announces Leadership Transition
Alibaba Group Will Announce June Quarter 2021 Results on August 3, 2021
FREYR Advances Clean Battery Cell Production in Norway with Customer Qualification Plant Final ...
Merchants & Marine Bancorp Releases Earnings
Ermenegildo Zegna Group, a Leading Global Luxury Group, to Become a Publicly Traded Company Listed ...
State of Delaware Selects Quidel for COVID-19 Testing Program at Schools
Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Hecla Announces Q2 2021 Production
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
CytRx Corporation Enters Into Securities Purchase Agreement for $10 Million With Healthcare-Focused ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste