DRIS Issue Price

19 July 2021

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the “Company”)

The reference price of a new Ordinary Share under the Company's Dividend Re-investment Scheme (“DRIS”) for the interim dividend for the half year ending 31 March 2021 (the “Interim Dividend”) has been set at 99.23p.  This is the last published ex-dividend NAV per Ordinary Share, as at close of business on 9 July 2021.

Further information regarding the DRIS offered in respect of the Interim Dividend and the DRIS can be found in the DRIS Mandate (the "DRIS Mandate") available on the Company's website to view and/or download at https://www.hargreaveaimvcts.co.uk/document-library/. The DRIS Mandate is also available on the National Storage Mechanism website at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The interim dividend payment date is expected to be 30 July 2021 and the date for admission and dealing of the New Ordinary Shares to be issued pursuant to the DRIS dividend alternative is expected to be 6 August 2021.

END

For further information, please contact:

JTC (UK) Limited
Susan Fadil
Ruth Wright 		HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 203 893 1005
+44 203 893 1011

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31        

 





