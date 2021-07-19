Stabilization period announcement

Rennes, July 19 2021 – AMA CORPORATION PLC has received notification from Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank (“ Crédit Agricole CIB ”), that Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank has undertaken stabilization activities (as defined under Article 3.2.(d)), of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) in the context of the registration to trading on Euronext Growth market in Paris of the following shares:

Issuer : AMA CORPORATION PLC Securities : Ordinary shares with a nominal value per share of 0.125 pound sterling (ISIN: GB00BNKGZC51) Offering Size: 5,457,390 ordinary shares (excluding the overallotment option) Offer Price: 6.60 euros per ordinary share Market : Euronext Growth Paris Stabilization Agent: Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank

Pursuant to Article 6, paragraph 2, of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing the Market Abuse Regulation with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilization measures, AMA CORPORATION PLC, on the basis of the information disclosed by Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, hereby communicates the data relating to the stabilization activities undertaken by Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank as stabilization agent.

Execution Date





Intermediary





Buy/ Sell/ Transfer





Number of shares





Average transaction Price (in euros)





Lowest price/Highest price (in euros)





Aggregate amount (in euros)





Stabilization trading venue

12-Jul-21

Crédit Agricole CIB

Buy

30,387

6.5639

6.53 / 6.60

199,457.23

Euronext Growth Paris

13-Jul-21

Crédit Agricole CIB

Buy

5,599

6.5738

6.54 / 6.60

36,806.71

Euronext Growth Paris

15-Jul-21

Crédit Agricole CIB

Buy

19,839

6.5400

6.54 / 6.54

129,747.06

Euronext Growth Paris

16-Jul-21

Crédit Agricole CIB

Buy

3,613

6.5400

6.54 / 6.54

23,629.02

Euronext Growth Paris

This press release is issued also on behalf of Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank according to Article 6, paragraph 2, of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.