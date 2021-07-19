checkAd

AMA Stabilization period announcement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.07.2021, 18:30  |  74   |   |   

Stabilization period announcement

Rennes, July 19 2021 – AMA CORPORATION PLC has received notification from Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank (“ Crédit Agricole CIB ”), that Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank has undertaken stabilization activities (as defined under Article 3.2.(d)), of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) in the context of the registration to trading on Euronext Growth market in Paris of the following shares:

Issuer : AMA CORPORATION PLC
Securities : Ordinary shares with a nominal value per share of 0.125 pound sterling (ISIN: GB00BNKGZC51)
Offering Size: 5,457,390 ordinary shares (excluding the overallotment option)
Offer Price: 6.60 euros per ordinary share
Market : Euronext Growth Paris
Stabilization Agent: Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank

Pursuant to Article 6, paragraph 2, of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing the Market Abuse Regulation with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilization measures, AMA CORPORATION PLC, on the basis of the information disclosed by Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, hereby communicates the data relating to the stabilization activities undertaken by Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank as stabilization agent.

Execution Date


Intermediary


Buy/ Sell/ Transfer


Number of shares


Average transaction Price (in euros)


Lowest price/Highest price (in euros)


Aggregate amount (in euros)


Stabilization trading venue

12-Jul-21

Crédit Agricole CIB

Buy

30,387

6.5639

6.53 / 6.60

199,457.23

Euronext Growth Paris

13-Jul-21

Crédit Agricole CIB

Buy

5,599

6.5738

6.54 / 6.60

36,806.71

Euronext Growth Paris

15-Jul-21

Crédit Agricole CIB

Buy

19,839

6.5400

6.54 / 6.54

129,747.06

Euronext Growth Paris

16-Jul-21

Crédit Agricole CIB

Buy

3,613

6.5400

6.54 / 6.54

23,629.02

Euronext Growth Paris

This press release is issued also on behalf of Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank according to Article 6, paragraph 2, of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Seite 1 von 7



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AMA Stabilization period announcement Stabilization period announcement Rennes, July 19 2021 – AMA CORPORATION PLC has received notification from Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank (“ Crédit Agricole CIB ”), that Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank has undertaken …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nathalie ROOS, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos
Bone Therapeutics provides update on the progress of clinical studies
New data for Roche’s Hemlibra reinforce safety profile in people with haemophilia A
Ninety Day Survival Outcomes in COVID-19 ARDS Trial of Remestemcel-L Presented at ISCT Meeting on ...
Casino Group extends the maturity of its syndicated credit facility
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Zoom to Acquire Five9
California’s NCTD exercises options to add 50 more NFI low-emission Xcelsior CNG buses in North ...
Scientific Article Covering Immune Modulating Interstitial Laser Thermotherapy by CLS’ Co-founder ...
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Announces New Board Member, Carolyn E. Taylor
Titel
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
Critical Solutions, Inc (CSLI) /MKH Ventures Announces July Shareholder Updates of Key Holdings
Nathalie ROOS, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos
EssilorLuxottica and the FIA reinforce their commitment to promote good vision for safer roads
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board