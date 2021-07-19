checkAd

BZ ALERT Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Opportunity for Investors with Substantial Losses to Lead the Kanzhun Limited Class Action Lawsuit

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.07.2021, 18:40  |  40   |   |   

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ) publicly traded securities between June 11, 2021 and July 2, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”) have until September 10, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Kanzhun class action lawsuit. The Kanzhun class action lawsuit charges Kanzhun and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Kanzhun class action lawsuit (Bell v. Kanzhun Limited, No. 21-cv-13543) was commenced on July 12, 2021 in the District of New Jersey and is assigned to Judge Kevin McNulty.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Kanzhun class action lawsuit, please provide your information by clicking here. You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the Kanzhun class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than September 10, 2021.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: The Kanzhun class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) Kanzhun would face an imminent cybersecurity review by the Cyberspace Administration of China (“CAC”); (ii) the CAC would require Kanzhun to suspend new user registration on its BOSS Zhipin app; (iii) Kanzhun needed to “to conduct a comprehensive examination of cybersecurity risks”; (iv) Kanzhun needed to “enhance its cybersecurity awareness and technology capabilities”; and (v) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On July 5, 2021, Kanzhun issued a press release entitled “KANZHUN LIMITED Announces Cybersecurity Review in China” which announced in pertinent part, that “pursuant to the announcement posted by the [CAC] on July 5, 2021, [Kanzhun] is subject to cybersecurity review by the authority,” “[d]uring the review period, ‘BOSS Zhipin’ app is required to suspend new user registration in China to facilitate the process,” and Kanzhun “plans to conduct a comprehensive examination of cybersecurity risks and continue to enhance its cybersecurity awareness and technology capabilities.” On this news, the price of Kanzhun’s American Depository Shares fell approximately 15%, damaging investors.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Kanzhun securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Kanzhun class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Kanzhun class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Kanzhun class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Kanzhun class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP: With 200 lawyers in 9 offices nationwide, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is the largest U.S. law firm representing investors in securities class actions. Robbins Geller attorneys have obtained many of the largest shareholder recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. The 2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report ranked Robbins Geller first for recovering $1.6 billion for investors last year, more than double the amount recovered by any other securities plaintiffs’ firm. Please visit http://www.rgrdlaw.com for more information.

Attorney advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Kanzhun Limited (A) (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BZ ALERT Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Opportunity for Investors with Substantial Losses to Lead the Kanzhun Limited Class Action Lawsuit Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ) publicly traded securities between June 11, 2021 and July 2, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”) have until September 10, 2021 to seek appointment as lead …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Releases Letter to Shareholders
BioNTech to Acquire Kite’s Neoantigen TCR Cell Therapy R&D Platform and Manufacturing Facility in ...
New Data for Genentech’s Hemlibra (emicizumab-kxwh) Reinforce Safety Profile in People With ...
Ingersoll Rand Confirms All-Cash Private Offer Made to SPX Flow
Velodyne Lidar Announces Leadership Transition
Alibaba Group Will Announce June Quarter 2021 Results on August 3, 2021
FREYR Advances Clean Battery Cell Production in Norway with Customer Qualification Plant Final ...
Merchants & Marine Bancorp Releases Earnings
Ermenegildo Zegna Group, a Leading Global Luxury Group, to Become a Publicly Traded Company Listed ...
Only at Applebee’s Get a FREE* Movie Ticket to See Disney’s Jungle Cruise for the Ultimate ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Hecla Announces Q2 2021 Production
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
CytRx Corporation Enters Into Securities Purchase Agreement for $10 Million With Healthcare-Focused ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17.07.21ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RESPECTED LAW FIRM, Encourages Kanzhun Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important September 10 Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed by Firm – BZ
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.07.21BZ CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces a Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Kanzhun Limited
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces that Kanzhun Limited (BZ) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21KANZHUN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kanzhun Limited, and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Kanzhun Limited (BZ) Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Kanzhun Limited and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Kanzhun Limited (BZ) Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Kanzhun Limited (BZ) Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Kanzhun Limited
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Kanzhun Limited and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten