American Manganese Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / American Manganese Inc. ("AMY" or the "Company") (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) has filed a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus (the "Shelf Prospectus") with the British Columbia Securities …

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / American Manganese Inc. ("AMY" or the "Company") (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) has filed a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus (the "Shelf Prospectus") with the British Columbia Securities Commission. The objective of filing the Shelf Prospectus is to provide the Company with the financial flexibility to take advantage of financing opportunities and favourable market conditions, if and when desired, once the filing is made final.

The Shelf Prospectus, when made final, will enable the Company to offer up to $25,000,000 of common shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts and units (collectively, the "Securities"), or any combination of such Securities from time to time, during the 25-month period that the Shelf Prospectus is effective. The specific terms of any offering under the Shelf Prospectus, when made final, and the intended use of the net proceeds will be established in a prospectus supplement, which will be filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities in connection with any such offering. Unless otherwise specified in a prospectus supplement, the Company may use the net proceeds from the sale of Securities for general corporate and working capital purposes, capital expenditures and future acquisitions, among other potential uses.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these Securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

A copy of the Shelf Prospectus can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About American Manganese Inc.
American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCo™ patented process. The RecycLiCo™ patented process was developed to offer a closed-loop and environmentally friendly solution for the recycling of cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries. The recycling process provides high extraction and purity of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The RecycLiCo™ process was designed with the goal to produce recycled battery products that could be seamlessly and directly integrated into the re-manufacturing of battery cathodes using minimal processing steps.

