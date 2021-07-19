checkAd

CFC’s Initial 2020 Key Ratio Trend Analysis Results Demonstrate Cooperatives’ Financial Strength

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.07.2021, 18:54  |  24   |   |   

DULLES, Va., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation (CFC) has analyzed preliminary data for its 2020 Key Ratio Trend Analysis (KRTA) report, an annual assessment of financial trends among electric distribution cooperatives nationwide. The results show the majority of electric cooperatives have maintained strong financial metrics and have successfully managed through last year’s economic downturn.

“Rural electric distribution cooperatives’ disciplined management and their ability to navigate the challenges created by the pandemic is a testament to the community-based electric cooperative business model,” CFC Senior Vice President and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Brad Captain said. “Members ended 2020 with solid financials, consumer growth and stable operations positioning them to continue to help improve the quality of life in rural America well into the future.”

Financial performance was strong year-over-year as demonstrated by coverage ratios, which assess ability to repay debt, and equity levels. Both times interest earned ratio (TIER) and modified debt service coverage (MDSC) ratios experienced slight increases. TIER rose from 2.64 to 2.80 and MDSC rose from 1.91 to 1.96. Equity as a percentage of assets also trended higher to 45.80 percent, compared with 45.61 percent in 2019.

Consumer growth was positive in 2020 with nearly 90 percent of cooperatives showing increases, including notable pockets of high consumer growth in Texas, Tennessee, Georgia and Florida.

Despite the economic challenges and less than 2 percent declines in both kilowatt-hour sales and revenue, cooperative leaders held accounts receivable over 60 days and write-offs steady from 2019 as well as continued to benefit from the low-interest rate environment with average interest rates on outstanding debt down to 3.69 percent in 2020 from 3.98 percent in both 2018 and 2019.

Preliminary KRTA results are based on data submitted by 812 electric distribution cooperatives for the year ending Dec. 31, 2020. CFC calculates 145 financial and operational ratios for each cooperative and provides a report showing the cooperative’s ratio compared with the U.S. median value. Median reporting minimizes the effect of outliers and provides a clearer picture of cooperative performance.

About CFC
Created and owned by America’s electric cooperative network, the National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation (CFC)—a nonprofit finance cooperative with more than $29 billion in assets—provides unparalleled industry expertise, flexibility and responsiveness to serve the needs of our member-owners. CFC is an equal opportunity provider. Visit us online at www.nrucfc.coop.

About KRTA
CFC has published KRTA—an annual report that tracks the median value of 145 financial and operational ratios for participating electric distribution cooperatives over the previous five years—since 1975. Based on unaudited data reported by electric distribution cooperatives, KRTA provides electric cooperative CEOs and directors/trustees with a complete picture of their system’s financial performance.

Contact: Brad Captain
  Corporate Relations
  publicrelations@nrucfc.coop
  800-424-2954

 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CFC’s Initial 2020 Key Ratio Trend Analysis Results Demonstrate Cooperatives’ Financial Strength DULLES, Va., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - The National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation (CFC) has analyzed preliminary data for its 2020 Key Ratio Trend Analysis (KRTA) report, an annual assessment of financial trends among …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nathalie ROOS, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos
Bone Therapeutics provides update on the progress of clinical studies
New data for Roche’s Hemlibra reinforce safety profile in people with haemophilia A
Ninety Day Survival Outcomes in COVID-19 ARDS Trial of Remestemcel-L Presented at ISCT Meeting on ...
Casino Group extends the maturity of its syndicated credit facility
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Zoom to Acquire Five9
California’s NCTD exercises options to add 50 more NFI low-emission Xcelsior CNG buses in North ...
Scientific Article Covering Immune Modulating Interstitial Laser Thermotherapy by CLS’ Co-founder ...
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Announces New Board Member, Carolyn E. Taylor
Titel
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
Critical Solutions, Inc (CSLI) /MKH Ventures Announces July Shareholder Updates of Key Holdings
Nathalie ROOS, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos
EssilorLuxottica and the FIA reinforce their commitment to promote good vision for safer roads
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board