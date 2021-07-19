checkAd

BTG Pactual joins the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials

SÃO PAULO, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --  BTG Pactual (BPAC11), the largest Investment Bank in Latin America, announces that it has joined the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF). PCAF is a collaboration of financial institutions around the world for harmonizing assessments and disclosures of greenhouse gas emissions funded by loans and investments. With more than 140 banks and investors from five continents, the group is quickly expanding into North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa and the Asia-Pacific.

"Joining PCAF will enable us to make an inventory of emissions not only from our own activities, but also from the businesses and investments in which we operate directly or indirectly, in a comparable way with that of our peers", notes Rafaella Dortas, the director responsible for ESG at BTG Pactual.

By signing with PCAF, BTG Pactual is committed to measuring and disclosing the greenhouse gas emissions of its portfolio companies within three years, while learning and sharing reliable GHG accounting methods and experience.

"This is an important milestone in our ESG agenda, reflecting the Bank's commitment to sustainability", says BTG Pactual CEO Roberto Sallouti.

In 2019 and 2020, BTG Pactual offset 100% of its direct carbon emissions and indirect emissions from air travel, employee transportation and waste generated in operations. Also last year, BTG created the Impact Investing area, which encourages creating products and services that combine financial returns with a positive social and environmental impact. In 2021, the bank joined the Nasdaq Sustainable Bond Network (SBNS), a database of the US stock exchange that gathers information on the main issues of sustainable bonds around the world.

About BTG Pactual

BTG Pactual (BPAC11) is the biggest investment bank from Latin America, operating in Investment Banking, Corporate Lending, Sales & Trading, Wealth Management and Asset Management. Since inception, in 1983, the Bank has been run based on a meritocratic partnership culture, focused on clients, excellence and a long-term vision. We have cemented our status as one of the most innovative sector players and have won numerous national and international awards. http://www.btgpactual.com  

About the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF)

PCAF was launched globally in September 2019. Currently, more than 140 banks and investors have subscribed to the PCAF initiative. PCAF participants work together to jointly develop the Global GHG Accounting and Reporting Standard for the Financial Industry to measure and disclose the greenhouse gas emissions of their loans and investments. https://carbonaccountingfinancials.com/  




