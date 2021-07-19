checkAd

Half-Year Liquidity Contract Statement for VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

Under the liquidity contract entered into between VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT (Paris:VIE) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2021:

- 37,000 shares
- €2,029,424.40

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 791
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,464
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 531,832 shares for €12,317,605.85
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 894,832 shares for €20,689,850.46

As a reminder:

• the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2020 on the liquidity account:

- 400,000 shares
- €2,663,218.60

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,236
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,448
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,088,012 shares for €20,406,803.68
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 978,012 shares for €18,595,211.24

• the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

- 0 share
- €4,000,000.00

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

o0o

  Buy Side     Sell Side  
  Number of Number of Traded volume in
EUR 		  Number of Number of Traded volume in
EUR
  executions shares     executions shares  
Total

791

531,832

12,317,605.85

 

1,464

894,832

20,689,850.46

4/1/2021

1

2,5

50,500.00

 

8

10

203,500.00

5/1/2021

8

5

99,750.00

 

7

2,5

50,050.00

6/1/2021

-

-

-

 

15

7,262

148,725.76

7/1/2021

-

-

-

 

46

45,238

949,093.24

8/1/2021

-

-

-

 

67

77,5

1,671,675.00

12/1/2021

-

-

-

 

130

67,5

1,510,650.00

13/01/2021

-

-

-

 

27

20

454,400.00

14/01/2021

-

-

-

 

79

72,5

1,661,700.00

15/01/2021

-

-

-

 

40

30

700,500.00

18/01/2021

32

12,5

281,500.00

 

24

9

204,120.00

19/01/2021

-

-

-

 

13

11

254,100.00

20/01/2021

-

-

-

 

20

5

116,650.00

21/01/2021

12

9,5

216,695.00

 

11

2

46,100.00

22/01/2021

7

8,5

190,315.00

 

1

500

11,200.00

25/01/2021

4

5

111,350.00

 

7

3

67,380.00

26/01/2021

1

5

111,250.00

 

3

2

44,960.00

27/01/2021

45

22,5

492,075.00

 

-

-

-

28/01/2021

6

10

215,600.00

 

47

35,5

793,425.00

29/01/2021

22

25

551,750.00

 

29

12

266,520.00

1/2/2021

-

-

-

 

22

18

400,320.00

2/2/2021

-

-

-

 

14

6,5

146,445.00

3/2/2021

-

-

-

 

56

18,5

425,500.00

4/2/2021

-

-

-

 

1

1

23,220.00

5/2/2021

-

-

-

 

2

4

91,640.00

8/2/2021

12

5

113,150.00

 

-

-

-

9/2/2021

12

3

67,050.00

 

-

-

-

10/2/2021

3

2,5

55,700.00

 

1

2,5

55,700.00

11/2/2021

-

-

-

 

5

3,04

68,582.40

12/2/2021

-

-

-

 

10

5,96

134,755.60

15/02/2021

-

-

-

 

6

3

67,950.00

16/02/2021

-

-

-

 

1

1

22,600.00

17/02/2021

17

9,5

211,280.00

 

13

9,5

214,415.00

18/02/2021

10

7,5

168,075.00

 

7

2

45,360.00

19/02/2021

19

7,5

167,100.00

 

4

7,5

167,925.00

22/02/2021

3

2,5

55,625.00

 

4

3

68,610.00

23/02/2021

6

6

135,600.00

 

6

8

182,800.00

24/02/2021

-

-

-

 

10

14,5

338,865.00

25/02/2021

15

8

188,400.00

 

14

8

190,320.00

26/02/2021

41

22

502,040.00

 

-

-

-

1/3/2021

10

6

134,640.00

 

1

1

22,450.00

2/3/2021

3

1

22,500.00

 

12

6,5

148,850.00

3/3/2021

11

20

446,400.00

 

-

-

-

4/3/2021

9

25

550,000.00

 

33

22,5

501,300.00

5/3/2021

1

1,552

34,144.00

 

16

11,052

249,333.12

8/3/2021

-

-

-

 

8

8

183,040.00

9/3/2021

2

10

230,000.00

 

26

15

345,750.00

10/3/2021

-

-

-

 

3

2

46,100.00

11/3/2021

-

-

-

 

2

3

69,570.00

12/3/2021

5

3

68,820.00

 

18

6

139,440.00

15/03/2021

-

-

-

 

6

12

279,840.00

16/03/2021

5

2

45,960.00

 

8

2

46,760.00

17/03/2021

10

10,5

239,295.00

 

-

-

-

18/03/2021

14

13

291,590.00

 

1

500

11,340.00

19/03/2021

2

2,5

55,625.00

 

16

4

89,720.00

22/03/2021

9

22,5

496,800.00

 

-

-

-

23/03/2021

25

14,011

305,439.80

 

-

-

-

24/03/2021

34

15,16

326,091.60

 

12

10,141

218,944.19

25/03/2021

7

7,5

160,725.00

 

13

7

151,060.00

26/03/2021

9

12,5

269,375.00

 

-

-

-

29/03/2021

2

2,5

53,925.00

 

2

1

21,700.00

30/03/2021

14

5

108,000.00

 

-

-

-

31/03/2021

5

2,5

54,500.00

 

11

10,03

220,559.70

1/4/2021

-

-

-

 

18

5

111,850.00

6/4/2021

6

2

44,500.00

 

2

5

112,500.00

7/4/2021

5

1

22,330.00

 

1

1

22,560.00

8/4/2021

9

10

221,800.00

 

4

3,5

77,875.00

9/4/2021

5

2,5

55,375.00

 

6

6

135,000.00

12/4/2021

-

-

-

 

89

40

954,400.00

13/04/2021

-

-

-

 

1

2

49,520.00

14/04/2021

-

-

-

 

3

2

49,000.00

16/04/2021

-

-

-

 

5

6

149,520.00

19/04/2021

-

-

-

 

6

3

75,570.00

20/04/2021

11

5

123,550.00

 

10

4

99,080.00

21/04/2021

16

2,5

61,325.00

 

1

500

12,325.00

22/04/2021

-

-

-

 

23

9

225,990.00

23/04/2021

-

-

-

 

3

6

153,900.00

26/04/2021

-

-

-

 

13

4,446

115,106.94

27/04/2021

-

-

-

 

16

5,554

145,292.64

28/04/2021

-

-

-

 

5

3

79,950.00

29/04/2021

-

-

-

 

5

1

26,800.00

30/04/2021

-

-

-

 

1

1

26,590.00

3/5/2021

2

2

52,300.00

 

2

1

26,550.00

4/5/2021

12

6

156,780.00

 

3

1,5

39,930.00

5/5/2021

55

39,5

1,016,335.00

 

12

5

129,000.00

6/5/2021

2

10

257,000.00

 

48

20

520,000.00

11/5/2021

19

15

376,800.00

 

3

3,5

87,990.00

12/5/2021

-

-

-

 

4

2,5

63,550.00

13/05/2021

23

5,109

127,980.45

 

18

9,109

231,641.87

14/05/2021

-

-

-

 

26

7,5

194,700.00

17/05/2021

27

7,5

192,600.00

 

-

-

-

18/05/2021

1

2,5

64,250.00

 

17

5,5

141,900.00

19/05/2021

24

10

253,800.00

 

-

-

-

20/05/2021

7

4

101,840.00

 

5

4

102,840.00

21/05/2021

-

-

-

 

15

3

77,640.00

25/05/2021

-

-

-

 

8

9

232,470.00

26/05/2021

-

-

-

 

5

2

51,800.00

27/05/2021

-

-

-

 

7

2

51,800.00

28/05/2021

-

-

-

 

3

2

51,840.00

31/05/2021

7

2

51,560.00

 

-

-

-

1/6/2021

-

-

-

 

10

6

155,640.00

2/6/2021

2

500

12,870.00

 

-

-

-

3/6/2021

7

2,5

64,150.00

 

-

-

-

4/6/2021

3

2

51,340.00

 

-

-

-

7/6/2021

-

-

-

 

5

2

52,100.00

8/6/2021

-

-

-

 

1

250

6,517.50

9/6/2021

2

1

25,580.00

 

1

500

12,900.00

10/6/2021

14

2,5

63,850.00

 

1

500

12,925.00

11/6/2021

-

-

-

 

11

15,25

395,432.50

14/06/2021

-

-

-

 

16

11

287,100.00

17/06/2021

13

3,5

89,705.00

 

4

500

12,860.00

18/06/2021

1

1

25,500.00

 

-

-

-

21/06/2021

25

7,5

187,575.00

 

33

5

125,650.00

22/06/2021

4

2

50,360.00

 

9

1

25,300.00

23/06/2021

17

13,5

337,095.00

 

-

-

-

24/06/2021

-

-

-

 

18

7

177,030.00

25/06/2021

8

2

50,340.00

 

-

-

-

28/06/2021

11

12

300,480.00

 

-

-

-

29/06/2021

-

-

-

 

19

5

126,300.00

30/06/2021

-

-

-

 

10

5

128,100.00

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

Public Limited Company with a Board of Directors
(société anonyme à conseil d’administration)
with a share capital of €2,897,915,945
Registered office: 21, rue La Boétie - 75008 PARIS - France
403 210 032 on the Paris Trade and Companies Register

