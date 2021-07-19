Half-Year Liquidity Contract Statement for VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Under the liquidity contract entered into between VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT (Paris:VIE) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2021:
- 37,000 shares
- €2,029,424.40
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 791
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,464
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 531,832 shares for €12,317,605.85
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 894,832 shares for €20,689,850.46
As a reminder:
• the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2020 on the liquidity account:
- 400,000 shares
- €2,663,218.60
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,236
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,448
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,088,012 shares for €20,406,803.68
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 978,012 shares for €18,595,211.24
• the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
- 0 share
- €4,000,000.00
The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.
|Buy Side
|Sell Side
|Number of
|Number of
|
Traded volume in
EUR
|Number of
|Number of
|
Traded volume in
EUR
|executions
|shares
|executions
|shares
|Total
|
791
|
531,832
|
12,317,605.85
|
1,464
|
894,832
|
20,689,850.46
|4/1/2021
|
1
|
2,5
|
50,500.00
|
8
|
10
|
203,500.00
|5/1/2021
|
8
|
5
|
99,750.00
|
7
|
2,5
|
50,050.00
|6/1/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
15
|
7,262
|
148,725.76
|7/1/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
46
|
45,238
|
949,093.24
|8/1/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
67
|
77,5
|
1,671,675.00
|12/1/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
130
|
67,5
|
1,510,650.00
|13/01/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
27
|
20
|
454,400.00
|14/01/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
79
|
72,5
|
1,661,700.00
|15/01/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
40
|
30
|
700,500.00
|18/01/2021
|
32
|
12,5
|
281,500.00
|
24
|
9
|
204,120.00
|19/01/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
13
|
11
|
254,100.00
|20/01/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
20
|
5
|
116,650.00
|21/01/2021
|
12
|
9,5
|
216,695.00
|
11
|
2
|
46,100.00
|22/01/2021
|
7
|
8,5
|
190,315.00
|
1
|
500
|
11,200.00
|25/01/2021
|
4
|
5
|
111,350.00
|
7
|
3
|
67,380.00
|26/01/2021
|
1
|
5
|
111,250.00
|
3
|
2
|
44,960.00
|27/01/2021
|
45
|
22,5
|
492,075.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|28/01/2021
|
6
|
10
|
215,600.00
|
47
|
35,5
|
793,425.00
|29/01/2021
|
22
|
25
|
551,750.00
|
29
|
12
|
266,520.00
|1/2/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
22
|
18
|
400,320.00
|2/2/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
14
|
6,5
|
146,445.00
|3/2/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
56
|
18,5
|
425,500.00
|4/2/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
1
|
23,220.00
|5/2/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2
|
4
|
91,640.00
|8/2/2021
|
12
|
5
|
113,150.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|9/2/2021
|
12
|
3
|
67,050.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|10/2/2021
|
3
|
2,5
|
55,700.00
|
1
|
2,5
|
55,700.00
|11/2/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
5
|
3,04
|
68,582.40
|12/2/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
10
|
5,96
|
134,755.60
|15/02/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
6
|
3
|
67,950.00
|16/02/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
1
|
22,600.00
|17/02/2021
|
17
|
9,5
|
211,280.00
|
13
|
9,5
|
214,415.00
|18/02/2021
|
10
|
7,5
|
168,075.00
|
7
|
2
|
45,360.00
|19/02/2021
|
19
|
7,5
|
167,100.00
|
4
|
7,5
|
167,925.00
|22/02/2021
|
3
|
2,5
|
55,625.00
|
4
|
3
|
68,610.00
|23/02/2021
|
6
|
6
|
135,600.00
|
6
|
8
|
182,800.00
|24/02/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
10
|
14,5
|
338,865.00
|25/02/2021
|
15
|
8
|
188,400.00
|
14
|
8
|
190,320.00
|26/02/2021
|
41
|
22
|
502,040.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|1/3/2021
|
10
|
6
|
134,640.00
|
1
|
1
|
22,450.00
|2/3/2021
|
3
|
1
|
22,500.00
|
12
|
6,5
|
148,850.00
|3/3/2021
|
11
|
20
|
446,400.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|4/3/2021
|
9
|
25
|
550,000.00
|
33
|
22,5
|
501,300.00
|5/3/2021
|
1
|
1,552
|
34,144.00
|
16
|
11,052
|
249,333.12
|8/3/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
8
|
8
|
183,040.00
|9/3/2021
|
2
|
10
|
230,000.00
|
26
|
15
|
345,750.00
|10/3/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3
|
2
|
46,100.00
|11/3/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2
|
3
|
69,570.00
|12/3/2021
|
5
|
3
|
68,820.00
|
18
|
6
|
139,440.00
|15/03/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
6
|
12
|
279,840.00
|16/03/2021
|
5
|
2
|
45,960.00
|
8
|
2
|
46,760.00
|17/03/2021
|
10
|
10,5
|
239,295.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|18/03/2021
|
14
|
13
|
291,590.00
|
1
|
500
|
11,340.00
|19/03/2021
|
2
|
2,5
|
55,625.00
|
16
|
4
|
89,720.00
|22/03/2021
|
9
|
22,5
|
496,800.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|23/03/2021
|
25
|
14,011
|
305,439.80
|
-
|
-
|
-
|24/03/2021
|
34
|
15,16
|
326,091.60
|
12
|
10,141
|
218,944.19
|25/03/2021
|
7
|
7,5
|
160,725.00
|
13
|
7
|
151,060.00
|26/03/2021
|
9
|
12,5
|
269,375.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|29/03/2021
|
2
|
2,5
|
53,925.00
|
2
|
1
|
21,700.00
|30/03/2021
|
14
|
5
|
108,000.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|31/03/2021
|
5
|
2,5
|
54,500.00
|
11
|
10,03
|
220,559.70
|1/4/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
18
|
5
|
111,850.00
|6/4/2021
|
6
|
2
|
44,500.00
|
2
|
5
|
112,500.00
|7/4/2021
|
5
|
1
|
22,330.00
|
1
|
1
|
22,560.00
|8/4/2021
|
9
|
10
|
221,800.00
|
4
|
3,5
|
77,875.00
|9/4/2021
|
5
|
2,5
|
55,375.00
|
6
|
6
|
135,000.00
|12/4/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
89
|
40
|
954,400.00
|13/04/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
2
|
49,520.00
|14/04/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3
|
2
|
49,000.00
|16/04/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
5
|
6
|
149,520.00
|19/04/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
6
|
3
|
75,570.00
|20/04/2021
|
11
|
5
|
123,550.00
|
10
|
4
|
99,080.00
|21/04/2021
|
16
|
2,5
|
61,325.00
|
1
|
500
|
12,325.00
|22/04/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
23
|
9
|
225,990.00
|23/04/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3
|
6
|
153,900.00
|26/04/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
13
|
4,446
|
115,106.94
|27/04/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
16
|
5,554
|
145,292.64
|28/04/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
5
|
3
|
79,950.00
|29/04/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
5
|
1
|
26,800.00
|30/04/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
1
|
26,590.00
|3/5/2021
|
2
|
2
|
52,300.00
|
2
|
1
|
26,550.00
|4/5/2021
|
12
|
6
|
156,780.00
|
3
|
1,5
|
39,930.00
|5/5/2021
|
55
|
39,5
|
1,016,335.00
|
12
|
5
|
129,000.00
|6/5/2021
|
2
|
10
|
257,000.00
|
48
|
20
|
520,000.00
|11/5/2021
|
19
|
15
|
376,800.00
|
3
|
3,5
|
87,990.00
|12/5/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
4
|
2,5
|
63,550.00
|13/05/2021
|
23
|
5,109
|
127,980.45
|
18
|
9,109
|
231,641.87
|14/05/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
26
|
7,5
|
194,700.00
|17/05/2021
|
27
|
7,5
|
192,600.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|18/05/2021
|
1
|
2,5
|
64,250.00
|
17
|
5,5
|
141,900.00
|19/05/2021
|
24
|
10
|
253,800.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|20/05/2021
|
7
|
4
|
101,840.00
|
5
|
4
|
102,840.00
|21/05/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
15
|
3
|
77,640.00
|25/05/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
8
|
9
|
232,470.00
|26/05/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
5
|
2
|
51,800.00
|27/05/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
7
|
2
|
51,800.00
|28/05/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3
|
2
|
51,840.00
|31/05/2021
|
7
|
2
|
51,560.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|1/6/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
10
|
6
|
155,640.00
|2/6/2021
|
2
|
500
|
12,870.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|3/6/2021
|
7
|
2,5
|
64,150.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|4/6/2021
|
3
|
2
|
51,340.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|7/6/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
5
|
2
|
52,100.00
|8/6/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
250
|
6,517.50
|9/6/2021
|
2
|
1
|
25,580.00
|
1
|
500
|
12,900.00
|10/6/2021
|
14
|
2,5
|
63,850.00
|
1
|
500
|
12,925.00
|11/6/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
11
|
15,25
|
395,432.50
|14/06/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
16
|
11
|
287,100.00
|17/06/2021
|
13
|
3,5
|
89,705.00
|
4
|
500
|
12,860.00
|18/06/2021
|
1
|
1
|
25,500.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|21/06/2021
|
25
|
7,5
|
187,575.00
|
33
|
5
|
125,650.00
|22/06/2021
|
4
|
2
|
50,360.00
|
9
|
1
|
25,300.00
|23/06/2021
|
17
|
13,5
|
337,095.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|24/06/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
18
|
7
|
177,030.00
|25/06/2021
|
8
|
2
|
50,340.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|28/06/2021
|
11
|
12
|
300,480.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|29/06/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
19
|
5
|
126,300.00
|30/06/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
10
|
5
|
128,100.00
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Public Limited Company with a Board of Directors
(société anonyme à conseil d’administration)
with a share capital of €2,897,915,945
Registered office: 21, rue La Boétie - 75008 PARIS - France
403 210 032 on the Paris Trade and Companies Register
