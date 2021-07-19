checkAd

Andrew Peller Ltd. Announces Timing of First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results & Conference Call

GRIMSBY, Ontario, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrew Peller Limited (TSX: ADW.A/ ADW.B) will issue its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 on:

The afternoon of August 4, 2021

A telephone conference call hosted by John Peller, Chief Executive Officer and Steve Attridge, Chief Financial Officer will be held:

Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 10.00 am ET

The telephone numbers for the conference call are:

Local Toronto / International: (416) 764-8659
North American Toll Free: (888) 664-6392

Please tell the operator you are calling for the Andrew Peller Limited conference call. The confirmation number for the call is 80314159.

Following the live call a recording will be available on the Company’s web site at www.andrewpeller.com

About Andrew Peller Limited
Andrew Peller Limited is a leading producer and marketer of quality wines in Canada.  With wineries in British Columbia, Ontario and Nova Scotia, the Company markets wines produced from grapes grown in Ontario’s Niagara Peninsula, British Columbia’s Okanagan and Similkameen Valleys, and from vineyards around the world.

For more information:
Mr. Steve Attridge, CFO and Executive Vice-President, IT
(905) 643-4131





