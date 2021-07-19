checkAd

Clover Health Co-hosts Healthcare Equity Event Alongside Community Leaders in Atlanta, Georgia

ATLANTA, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) (“Clover”), an innovative technology company committed to improving health equity for America’s underserved seniors, will co-host an event with faith-based leaders in Atlanta focused on identifying health equity barriers and developing creative solutions aimed at increasing access to quality services for the Medicare population in the area.

The event will pay tribute to community leaders who have gone above and beyond the call of duty to provide COVID-19 relief in the community. Atlanta City Councilmember Michael Julian Bond will present a proclamation in honor of Clover Health’s commitment to improving health equity, and Bishop Carlton Pearson will deliver remarks on how local church leaders can coalesce to bring quality healthcare solutions to more seniors in Metro Atlanta. Additional event programming includes a special performance by gospel saxophonist Angélla Christie, Bishop Paul Morton, and members of Concerned Black Clergy of Metropolitan Atlanta.

“Through this event, we hope to shine a light on the health equity challenges so many of our brothers and sisters face, and to find ways to help them overcome those barriers to living happy, healthy lives,” said Councilman Michael Julian Bond.

“Faith and health are two core pillars of our community, and we believe that by working hand-in-hand with Clover Health to put Atlanta seniors’ needs front and center, we’ll be able to improve the spiritual, social, emotional, and physical well-being of each and every person we serve. It takes a community to look after a community,” said Reverend Shanan E. Jones, President of the Concerned Black Clergy of Metropolitan Atlanta.

“To really understand the needs of the Medicare population in Atlanta and determine how to fill those gaps, it’s vital to take a holistic approach to understanding each individual’s health needs and the social health determinants that impact their well-being. People are so much more than the sum of their health conditions. And who is more connected to the community than local church leaders?” said Carmalitha Gumbs, Head of Community Engagement and Partnerships at Clover and South Fulton City Councilwoman. “Clover is dedicated to the unique needs of each community we serve, and by working closely with the pastors and ministers these seniors know and trust to create a dialogue around health equity, we believe we can make great strides in our mission to improve every life.”

