checkAd

Electrolux adjusts dividend policy and proposes distribution of SEK 17 per share through share redemption

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
19.07.2021, 19:13  |  35   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a review of its capital structure, Electrolux today announces an adjusted dividend policy of approximately 50% of annual income, a proposed automatic share redemption of SEK 17 per share and an intention to resolve on share buybacks over time.

"Electrolux has during recent years generated strong cash flow through improved profitability and high capital efficiency, despite large investments in strengthening its product and service offering as well as consumer interaction to boost organic growth", says Staffan Bohman, Chairman of the Board of Directors of AB Electrolux.

"The Board has conducted a thorough review of the Group's strategic plans and current capital structure, where its first prioritisation is to maintain a high level of capacity for value creating organic investments and selective acquisitions. Since the Group's financial position is today very strong, the Board has also decided to distribute a larger part of the value created to our shareholders."

Based on the review, the Board of Directors has decided to adjust the dividend policy; from the current target of a dividend corresponding to at least 30% of the annual income for the period, to approximately 50% of the annual income.

In addition, the Board has decided to propose a cash distribution to the shareholders through an automatic share redemption procedure in the second half of 2021.

Furthermore, in addition to the ordinary dividends, the Board's intention is to propose increased share buybacks with subsequent share cancellations to the shareholders' meetings over several years. As a first step, the Board intends to exercise the authorization from the AGM 2021 to buy back shares. Details regarding the size and duration of the intended buyback programs will be communicated as and when decided.

"The Board's objective is to maintain a solid investment grade rating, as defined by leading rating institutes, meaning that over time the Group's net debt should not exceed two (2) times EBITDA. The adjusted dividend policy, the proposed distribution through share redemption and planned share buybacks are important parts in achieving an optimal capital structure for the Group", concludes Staffan Bohman.

Details on the proposed automatic share redemption procedure

The Board has decided to propose to an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to resolve on a distribution to the shareholders of SEK 17 per share, equal to a total of approximately SEK 4.9bn, through an automatic share redemption procedure, in which each share is split into one ordinary share and one redemption share. The EGM is to be held on August 27, 2021.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Electrolux adjusts dividend policy and proposes distribution of SEK 17 per share through share redemption STOCKHOLM, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Following a review of its capital structure, Electrolux today announces an adjusted dividend policy of approximately 50% of annual income, a proposed automatic share redemption of SEK 17 per share and an …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Recorded Future: Threats to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games
Head of Investment Banking at Cohen & Company & Ex-Head of Internet Investment Banking for Wells ...
Letter from Gatemore Capital Management LLP to Sensyne Health PLC
Fisher Investments Launches Private Client Group in Ireland
Verticurl and Startup-O Announce Strategic Partnership
Anti-Money Laundering Market Generated $2.4 Billion Revenue in 2020: P&S Intelligence
Frontier Biotechnologies' First Long-acting Injectable (Aikening(R)), in a Two Drug Regimen for ...
Parkinson's UK Implements CDD Vault to Manage Its Pioneering Drug Discovery Data
Quarterly Report Q2 2021: ASSA ABLOY
EPDM Market worth $3.6 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
AVAST PLC ("Avast"): Response to press speculation regarding a possible merger of Avast with NortonLifeLock Inc.
Gotion High-tech Will Provide Products & Technical Support of Unified Cells for Volkswagen
Endo Comments on Tennessee Appeals Court Orders
The Gas Shortage That Could Bring Big Tech To Its Knees
Asia Pacific to Emerge as a Champion Growth-Generating Region for the Antibacterial Drugs Market due to Escalating Government Initiatives and Increasing Patient Population: TMR Insights
Valtech, The Digital Services And Business Transformation Agency, Receives New Investment From BC ...
Battery-less Solutions Flood In, Explores IDTechEx
Nayax Acquires Israeli Tech Start-up Weezmo
Hydraulic Equipment Market Revenue Rose To $37 Billion in 2020 says P&S Intelligence
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining