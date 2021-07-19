Electrolux adjusts dividend policy and proposes distribution of SEK 17 per share through share redemption

"Electrolux has during recent years generated strong cash flow through improved profitability and high capital efficiency, despite large investments in strengthening its product and service offering as well as consumer interaction to boost organic growth", says Staffan Bohman, Chairman of the Board of Directors of AB Electrolux.

STOCKHOLM, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a review of its capital structure, Electrolux today announces an adjusted dividend policy of approximately 50% of annual income, a proposed automatic share redemption of SEK 17 per share and an intention to resolve on share buybacks over time.

"The Board has conducted a thorough review of the Group's strategic plans and current capital structure, where its first prioritisation is to maintain a high level of capacity for value creating organic investments and selective acquisitions. Since the Group's financial position is today very strong, the Board has also decided to distribute a larger part of the value created to our shareholders."

Based on the review, the Board of Directors has decided to adjust the dividend policy; from the current target of a dividend corresponding to at least 30% of the annual income for the period, to approximately 50% of the annual income.

In addition, the Board has decided to propose a cash distribution to the shareholders through an automatic share redemption procedure in the second half of 2021.

Furthermore, in addition to the ordinary dividends, the Board's intention is to propose increased share buybacks with subsequent share cancellations to the shareholders' meetings over several years. As a first step, the Board intends to exercise the authorization from the AGM 2021 to buy back shares. Details regarding the size and duration of the intended buyback programs will be communicated as and when decided.

"The Board's objective is to maintain a solid investment grade rating, as defined by leading rating institutes, meaning that over time the Group's net debt should not exceed two (2) times EBITDA. The adjusted dividend policy, the proposed distribution through share redemption and planned share buybacks are important parts in achieving an optimal capital structure for the Group", concludes Staffan Bohman.

Details on the proposed automatic share redemption procedure

The Board has decided to propose to an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to resolve on a distribution to the shareholders of SEK 17 per share, equal to a total of approximately SEK 4.9bn, through an automatic share redemption procedure, in which each share is split into one ordinary share and one redemption share. The EGM is to be held on August 27, 2021.