DGAP-Adhoc ProSiebenSat.1 Group increases full-year outlook based on strong revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth in the second quarter of 2021
DGAP-Ad-hoc: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Forecast
Following this substantial and profitable growth, the Group also again increases its outlook for financial year 2021 which most recently had been adapted on May 12, 2021 on the occasion of the Q1 2021 Quarterly Statement: In total, the Group is now targeting for full-year 2021 - without further portfolio changes - revenues of EUR 4.400 billion (previously: EUR 4.250 billion) as the lower end and revenues of EUR 4.500 billion (previously: EUR 4.450 billion) as the upper end of the target range (previous-year figure adjusted for currency and portfolio effects: EUR 4.055 billion(1)). In financial year 2021, Group revenue growth would thus be in a range between 9% and 11% compared to the previous year (previously: 5% to 10%). Based on these revenue assumptions, for the full-year of 2021 ProSiebenSat.1 now anticipates a Group adjusted EBITDA - without further portfolio changes - of around EUR 820 million with a variance of plus/minus EUR 20 million (previously: target range of EUR 750 million to EUR 800 million; previous-year figure adjusted for currency and portfolio effects: EUR 708 million(2)). This corresponds for the mid-point to a year-on-year increase of 16%.
